Taiwanese actress Yao Yao seen face-timing Zong Zijie at 1am; the Singapore actor says LDR is not "appealing"

Is love in the air for Taiwanese actress Yao Yao, 33, and local actor Zong Zijie, 27?



Yao Yao was recently spotted by Taiwanese paparazzi having hotpot with her friends at the Civic Boulevard in Taipei.

The group left the restaurant together at close to 1am with Yao Yao strolling home alone.

The actress was then seen Face-Timing someone on her phone.

Upon closer look, the guy on the screen turned out to be Zijie, who is her co-star in upcoming local film The Chosen One.

Yao Yao was also seen gesturing to the entrance of her house, like she was introducing her place to the actor.

According to the media, their call lasted approximately an hour, sparking rumours that they are dating.

In response, Yao Yao's manager explained that the actress and Zijie are merely friends who got along really well when they were worked together in Singapore.

Her manager claimed that they're not in a long-distance relationship, adding: "[Yao Yao] can chat with many people for more than an hour".

Meanwhile, in an interview with Chinese media 8world, Zijie called the rumours "too exaggerated".

Though he could not explain why they were video calling at such a late hour, the actor simply said it was just for work.

When asked for his impression of Yao Yao, Zijie called her an intelligent, talented and selfless actress. He also said she helped him get into character when they were filming.

As for the possibility of them really becoming lovers in the future, the Your World in Mine star said it's hard to predict the future and that they would just let nature take its course.

However, the actor added that the possibility of dating Yao Yao is not likely as he's more focused on his career now.

He also admitted that a long distance relationship is just not that "appealing".

Yao Yao video chatting with Zijie

Zijie, however, has got a stamp of approval from his boss Dasmond Koh, who once said he frowns upon his artistes dating.

In an InstaStory, the Noontalk head honcho quipped: "Were you guys caught? Haha! I have no objections! The guy is sweet and the girl is virtuous."

Meanwhile, Zijie's pal Kimberly Chia also chimed in to tease the two.

"Omg too cute?!?! Never see you text me for one hour before," laughed Kim.

They're just friends... for now.

Photos: 8world

Catch Zijie in Your World In Mine on meWATCH here or in the video below: