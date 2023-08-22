Taiwanese Rapper Jeffrey Huang, 50, Said To Be Dating 19-Year-Old Ukrainian Model

When it comes to May-December relationships, we can easily name a few off the top of our heads. Like Aaron Kwok and Moka Fang’s 22-year age difference, Alex To and Ice Lee’s 24-year age gap, and more recently, this Chinese couple who went viral for looking like grandfather and granddaughter.

Here’s one more we might be adding to the list.

According to Taiwanese media, Taiwanese-American rapper and former L.A. Boyz member Jeffrey Huang, 50, is now dating 19-year-old Ukranian model, Lina Zhytielieva.

The 177cm-tall Lina towers over Jeffrey, who stands at 172cm.

The Machi frontman and Lina were recently photographed on a date. Even though there's a three decade age difference, they appeared to have thoroughly enjoyed each other’s company.

While they did not have any physical contact throughout the night, they were said to be “completely in their own world”.



They were seen chatting and strolling all the way back to Jeffrey’s apartment located in Taipei’s Xinyi District at one in the morning.

They were seen enjoying each other's company late into the night

The media has found further evidence to prove that Jeffrey and Lina aren’t just platonic friends.

According to reports, Lina’s Douyin from earlier this month was filmed in the gym of Jeffrey’s apartment complex, Jasper Villa.



All units there are only for rent and not for sale, with rental fees starting at S$8K a month. The development is known to have very tight security and only residents are allowed to enter the estate as they please.

So for Lina to freely use the gym there, it probably means that she’s a familiar face, or a registered guest of Jeffrey's.

Jeffrey dated actress Liu Rong Jia for seven years, and has not been in a serious relationship since their split in 2010.



However, he was once spotted on a movie date with actress Jessica Kuan, who is 20 years his junior.

Jeffrey has found success not just in music but in movies and virtual currency. He was said to have recently bought a mansion in Los Angeles worth US$25mil (S$33mil).

Lina, on the other hand, has been based in Taiwan since she was 15.

She revealed in an interview that her mother forced her to move to Taiwan at a young age as she wanted Lina to have a better life.



Lina, who is now Taiwanese, also plans to start a family in Taiwan, where she wants to “live for the rest of her life”.

Photos: Mirror Media, ET Today, ftvnews Taiwan

Her Douyin was said to be filmed in the gym of Jeffrey's apartment complex