Taiwanese rapper Nana Liang left bleeding after accident in taxi; first thing driver did was ask her to pay the fare

On Wednesday (Oct 25), Taiwanese rapper Nana Liang shared on Instagram that she'd met with an accident while taking a taxi to work.

According to the 31-year-old star, she was using her phone and caught off guard when the accident happened. We hope Nana was at least wearing her seatbelt at that time?

As a result, she was flung from her seat and ended up suffering wounds on her forehead and toes.

You'd expect the taxi driver to show some concern for his bleeding passenger? Nah.

"When I was assessing my wounds, the driver turned around and said: "Why not I just charge you TW$400 (S$16.9)!"

"400?!," asked Nana in disbelief.

The driver then responded: "What about TW$300 (S$12.7)?" which obviously got Nana real mad.

"I'm already bleeding and I'm late for work. You still expect me to pay you for this?," she retorted.

While Nana didn't reveal if she paid for the ride eventually, she lamented that she had no choice but to alight and walk to her filming location. Yes, even with a bleeding toe and forehead.

The optimistic Nana then quipped: "I was going to do a shoot for new products and I ended up seeing red [blood]. Guess the product is going to get great sales?"

The injuries Nana sustained. Ouch.The driver really had no sympathy at all?Poor Nana limping to work. "How can such absurd things happen?," she asked. Photos: Nana Liang/Instagram