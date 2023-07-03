Taiwanese singer Eve Ai in tears after announcing wrong winner at Golden Melody Awards

Taiwanese singer Eve Ai doubled down on apologies over the weekend after announcing the wrong name for Best Song Producer at the Golden Melody Awards on July 1.

The awkward moment unfolded in front of a live crowd as well as TV and online audience as the ceremony was live streamed for the first time.

Eve, who was presenting the award with American singer-songwriter James Fauntleroy in a mix of English and Mandarin, appeared to have problems reading the winner’s name.

“The winner is Chen Jian …” before saying, "Help me."

Thinking that Eve did not know how to read the last character of the winner's name, the emcee, Taiwanese singer Weibird, chimed in and announced “Wei” on her behalf.

As Jianwei was giving his acceptance speech, footage showed the audience looking at the stage in confusion.



Eve then suddenly rushed out apologising, saying she had called the wrong name and that Kyle Lu and Itun Chou were the actual winners.

Turns out, Eve saw chairman of the jury Chen Jianqi's name on the card and mistook it for the winner.

Apologising to Jianwei when she realised her mistake

Hours later, a visibly upset Eve took to live stream to apologise for the blunder.

“I’m sorry, so sorry, I could've done better,” she sobbed.

“My manager suggested that I release a statement later, but I really want to apologise personally to everyone. I'm sorry Teacher Jianwei, I'm sorry Teacher Jianqi. It's not their problem, I’m the problem… This is my first time presenting an award in two languages, I was really nervous.”

She added that she felt really bad and hopes to do all she can to make up for her mistake.

Eve felt really bad about her boo-boo

Many celebs and netizens left comments consoling Eve, and Jianwei also shared on Facebook that he did not blame Eve.

“Eve approached me [at the ceremony] and bowed to me repeatedly and was very apologetic. Actually, I don't mind at all. I am already very happy to be nominated for this award. I don’t feel any regret,” he said.

Design of winner's card confusing

Many netizens also felt that the winner's card could have been better designed.

From the pic, it can be seen that the award category is stated on the left, and on the right, the winner's name, company, along with the signature of judge Chen Jianqi at the bottom.

Many commented that the signature, which stood out the most, took up too much space, and that one would have to look very carefully to avoid making a mistake.

Photos: Eve Ai/Instagram, YouTube, Matzka/Instagram