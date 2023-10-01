'Taiwan's most beautiful woman' Hsiao Chiang, 55, says she doesn't have white hair and age-related farsightedness

Former Taiwanese actress Hsiao Chiang is one of those stars who don't seem to ever age.

In a recent interview, the 55-year-old, who was once hailed as "Taiwan's Most Beautiful Woman", shared that she doesn't experience any signs of ageing.

In particular, white hair and age-related farsightedness.

"I got it from my mother,.I never had a single strand of white hair. My mum didn't have white hair even when she was 70," she said proudly.

When asked how she feels about people calling her an "ageless demon", Hsiao Chiang deadpanned: "I am indeed one".

She continued: "People used to describe me as a fairy, but what they call me sometimes changes."

Not that it bothers her.

"I'm okay with anything. When people say you're doing well, it isn't necessarily true. When they say bad things about you, you don't have to care too much about that either," she said.

"I'm getting along well with myself and I like myself quite a lot. I really think I'm quite a good person."

So what's Hsiao Chiang's secret to maintaining her figure?

"Identifying the problem and finding the solution to it," she said.

If Hsiao Chiang finds that she can no longer fit into her clothes, which she says she alters to make smaller, she would take that as a warning sign and stop eating supper.

"I'm the type who eats whenever I'm hungry but I don't eat much," she explained, adding that she'll also eat some fruits or snacks because they're like her "little pockets of joy in life".

Hsiao Chiang's other hack to looking young is to make sure she gets enough beauty sleep every day.

"I wake up at 6am every day and people usually can't find me after 8pm 'cos I'll be asleep," said the star, who added that she's not scared of growing old.

"Why should I be afraid of something that's non-existent? Do I look good when you film me, tell me," she quipped.

Jokes aside, Hsiao Chiang explained: "Why should you be bothered by something you cannot see? You should cherish and focus on the things you can control or the things that make you happy."

Still as gorgeous as ever, isn't she?

