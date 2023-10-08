Taufik Batisah shows us why you should never squeeze your wife's love handles & call her cute

It may be an overstatement to say this but most girls love to squeeze their partner's love handles.

But what happens when their partner does the same to them?

Here's a PSA to all the husbands and boyfriends out there, don't do it.

And local singer Taufik Batisah, 41, will show you why.

On Friday (Oct 6), the OG Singapore Idol took to Instagram to share a video of him with his wife Sheena Akbal, 38.

"Cute has two meanings. What's the difference ah?," he wrote in his caption.

Starting with a text that read: "When she say it's cute", Sheena happily caresses Taufik's belly. She says "So cute your babat [an affectionate way to say tummy in Malay]!" before giving him a peck on the cheek.

Taufik, who now has abs instead of a spare tyre, merely smiles and shakes his head lovingly as Sheena prances off.

The clip then cuts to Taufik doing and saying the same thing to his wife.

Instead of an adoring smooch, Sheena shoots daggers at him with her eyes while the song 'Dumb Ways To Die' plays in the background.

The video ends with a black-and-white headshot of Taufik with the words "Last seen on 6th October 2023" on it.

Oh well, a moment of silence for our fallen brother.

Watch the full video below: