Tay Ying earns praise for playing a drug addict in Mediacorp drama SHERO

On Wed (Jun 28), Tay Ying shared on Instagram a heart-wrenching scene from episode 11. In the ep, her character struggles to fight her drug addiction and she goes cold turkey with the help of her pal played by Carrie Wong.

Cue a whole lot of screaming and crying from Tay Ying, whose character has a complete meltdown, her emotions going from 100 to zero, then zero to 100, and 100 to zero again in seconds.

The comments section is filled with praise for Tay Ying's performance from her colleagues and netizens.

"Love your performance in this scene," raved ex-Mediacorp star Michelle Chia, while local actress Xuan Ong said: "You did so well".

A netizen wrote: "I really hope your role as Lin Xinya can be nominated for Star Awards next year."

Other netizens also applauded how Tay Ying "totally became the character", while another said "words can't describe how amazing [her] acting was".

Looks like Tay Ying really did put up a, um, good fight in SHERO. Geddit?



Catch Tay Ying's performance on SHERO on meWATCH here, or on Ch 8, weekdays at 9pm.