'Taylor Swift is the EAST COAST PLAN': Minister Edwin Tong plugs Taylor Swift concert here and netizens are super amused

“Hey Swifites! Some great news just dropped on us!” said Minister Tong at the start of his vid, where he’s seen walking outside the Singapore Sports Hub.

The vid then cut to clips of Taylor performing at recent shows, before Minister Tong ends with this call-to-action: “Remember, drop everything now, get your tickets! Are you ready for it?”

For those not in the know, ‘drop anything now’ are lyrics from Taylor’s song ‘Sparks Fly’, while ‘are you ready for it’ comes from her 2017 song ‘...Ready For It?’. Is the Minister also a Swiftie?

Netizens were also super amused that Edwin Tong was helping Taylor hype her concert. After all, it’s Taylor Swift we’re talking about, and well, she doesn’t really need any help.

“You’re in your promoting era, Mr Tong!” commented the Singapore Symphony on the post.

Others were tickled by the vid, leaving comments such as: “[Are you] an advertiser for Taylor Swift now?”, “Don’t forget to take wefie with her!”, and oddly enough, “Taylor Swift is the EAST COAST PLAN”.

One cheeky netizen even asked if the Minister could “belanja” or offer to pay for their tickets.

Then there were others who took the opportunity to ask if he could bring other celebs, like BTS and Bruno Mars to Singapore for concerts as well.

Maybe he's a swiftie?

If you’re confused as to why Edwin Tong was doing this concert promo, here’s why:

The Singapore Sports Hub, where you find the National Stadium, has been managed and owned by Sport Singapore, a statutory board under the MCCY since last December.

According to the Minister’s Facebook post, he has seen “numerous clips” of Taylor on tour and is sure that “it will be a spectacular show with much verve and energy”.

“Since we took over the reins of the Sports Hub, we have worked hard to bring more Singaporeans to the Hub, and also built up a strong pipeline of world-class marque events in entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Taylor Swift’s only-in-Singapore concert is an example of the calibre of events we want to offer to Singaporeans and tourists alike,” wrote Minister Tong.

Taylor’s concert will also help the Sports Hub work towards the goal of being “Asia’s leading destination for entertainment, sports and more”.

Photos: Edwin Tong/ Instagram, Sports Hub Singapore

Presale ticketing for The Eras Tour will be available for UOB cardholders on Ticketmaster from July 5, 12pm. General ticketing will open on Ticketmaster, Ticketmaster's hotline, and at all SingPost outlets on July 7, 12pm

Fan registration for general ticketing will start June 23, 12pm, and end on June 28, 12pm.

For more details, visit the Singapore Sports Hub event page.