Technician Ezam Ernady wins Mediacorp’s radio personality competition Suara Juara – The Star Voice 2023

Mediacorp’s talent reality competition Suara Juara — The Star Voice 2023 has crowned its champion after weeks of intense competition. Launched as an initiative to allow individuals to fulfil their passion in radio broadcasting and hosting, Suara Juara — The Star Voice 2023 tested contestants on their hosting and interviewing skills as well as content creation ability.

Ezam Ernady edged out fellow finalists Farihin Anwar and Raihan Yacob and scored a S$10,000 cash prize and a Mediacorp contract to be a radio presenter with Malay radio station Ria 897.

The 32-year-old technician and freelance emcee impressed judges with his stage presence and confidence. One of his shining moments came in the second round of the finals when he was asked to deliver an engaging interview segment.

During the interview with guest judge and veteran artiste Najip Ali, Ezam Ernady sought the latter's thoughts on the potential of success between an aspiring artiste driven by financial rewards versus another who is fuelled by passion. He also asked if social media alone was sufficient to ensure one’s relevance in the industry today.

His thought-provoking topic impressed the judges and secured his win.

In a statement to the press, Ezam Ernady described his victory as “a dream come true” and added: “I am beyond delighted to have made my supportive family proud with this win. Throughout this journey, the team of encouraging mentors has imparted valuable advice and knowledge which greatly helped me in improving my linguistic and presentation skills.

"I will continue to upgrade myself, and cannot wait to spread love, fun and laughter, and entertain Ria 897 listeners in the near future!”

