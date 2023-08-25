‘Thai Hot Guys’ kick off S’pore performances in 'just a little bit sexy' XMM outfits at Mookata joint
8days.sg met the cross-dressing hunky waiters famous for their risqué dances and asked them burning questions like, are they single?
The hip-swivelling, catcalling, ripped waiters from Bangkok also known as the Thai Hot Guys held their first ever performance in Singapore at Thai barbecue joint Mr Mookata today. To say it was both chaotic and hilarious would be an understatement. The eatery was filled to the rafters with diners waiting to snag a selfie with the four hotties from tourist attraction, Staneemeehoi restaurant in Bangkok .
The quartet - Wow, Per, Top and Dee (from left to right) - gyrated from table to table, giving uber entertaining performances brimming with body waves, mild hip thrusts and booty shakes. While the hunks kinda look like pro dancers, they told 8days.sg that their dances are self-taught, and “come from [their] hearts”.
Who’s the hottest of them all?
The cheekiest and most popular of the group incidentally are Wow and Dee, who both own Staneemeehoi.
But when asked to vote the ‘hottest’ of the four, they unanimously pointed at Wow, who unashamedly did a sultry victory dance.
We’re curious: are the Thai hot guys single? “Single!” they gleefully hollered in unison. And just what did the Thai Hot Guys use to work as prior to being, erm, Thai Hot Guys?
“Just a little bit sexy” XMM (xiao mei mei) outfitsThe hunks sported cropped “Mr Mookata” singlets and girly pink tennis skirts, a getup that they described as “not too sexy, just a little bit sexy”. But it still showed off their washboard abs and rippling thighs.
Tons of customer interaction
At one point, the guys gyrated around this 8days.sg writer and began whooping and grooving, leaving us both amused and mildly embarrassed since everyone was staring at the spectacle. When we held up our phone to snap a selfie, they happily obliged, busting out their best moves for the camera. Up close, the dudes’ muscles were super defined — hawt indeed.
The guys tried their best to interact with everyone. They huddled around each table, shimmied behind diners and shook their chairs while gleefully hooting, leaving patrons blushing and giggling. They even carried speakers around and played a campy techno version of the “happy birthday” song and sang along for those celebrating their special day.
They spent around 15 minutes entertaining guests on each level of the two-storey restaurant, before stopping for 30 minute breaks from 3pm to 10pm.
To us, the Singapore performance seemed slightly less risque than in Bangkok (at least according to YouTube clips we’ve seen of the latter), which only means one thing — we’ll just have to check out their OG performances at Staneemeehoi one day.
Where to catch them in Singapore
The Thai Hot Guys have extended their performances from the original two to three days due to overwhelming demand — catch them at Mr Mookata from 3pm to 10pm on 25, 26 and 27 August. They’ll also be performing at Thai nightclub, Club Rich at Middle Road on all three nights.
The Thai Hot Guys perform at Mr Mookata on 25 - 27 Aug, 3pm-10pm. Mr Mookata is located at 516 Liang Seah St, S188740. Open daily noon-6am. Tel: 8825 7550. More info via Facebook.
Photos: Gwyn Lim, Chua Wei Hang
8days.sg is now on #tiktok! Follow us on www.tiktok.com/@8dayseat
