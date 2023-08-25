‘Thai Hot Guys’ kick off S’pore performances in 'just a little bit sexy' XMM outfits at Mookata joint

The hip-swivelling, catcalling, ripped waiters from Bangkok also known as the Thai Hot Guys held their first ever performance in Singapore at Thai barbecue joint Mr Mookata today. To say it was both chaotic and hilarious would be an understatement. The eatery was filled to the rafters with diners waiting to snag a selfie with the four hotties from tourist attraction, Staneemeehoi restaurant in Bangkok .

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from 8days.sg.

The quartet - Wow, Per, Top and Dee (from left to right) - gyrated from table to table, giving uber entertaining performances brimming with body waves, mild hip thrusts and booty shakes. While the hunks kinda look like pro dancers, they told 8days.sg that their dances are self-taught, and “come from [their] hearts”.

Who’s the hottest of them all?

The cheekiest and most popular of the group incidentally are Wow and Dee, who both own Staneemeehoi.

But when asked to vote the ‘hottest’ of the four, they unanimously pointed at Wow, who unashamedly did a sultry victory dance.

We’re curious: are the Thai hot guys single? “Single!” they gleefully hollered in unison. And just what did the Thai Hot Guys use to work as prior to being, erm, Thai Hot Guys?