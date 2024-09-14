Thai tourist says she was denied entry into South Korea after failing to answer questions like 'number of trees at [her] hotel' at immigration

Imagine being super hyped to go on vacation, only to be denied entry upon reaching your destination.

That’s what happened to a Thai woman, who landed in South Korea on September 3.

She took to the Facebook group ‘Travelling to Korea by Yourself’ to recount the unpleasant experience.

Upon arriving in South Korea, the woman was allegedly posed a number of unusual questions by immigration officers.

“I was able to answer all questions except those about the number of trees at my hotel and the colour of my room. I couldn’t answer and was made to turn back. They said my responses were unclear,” she wrote.

According to the woman, she was not the only tourist to be denied entry into the country that day.

Her experience angered netizens, many of whom agreed that the questioning process was ridiculous. Others sympathised with her situation, but also found the questions hilarious.

One netizen even suggested she ask the official how many bathrooms the airport has.

According to Thai media Pattaya Mail, the woman’s recount sparked plenty of frustrations amongst Thai tourists, many of whom felt they were treated unfairly and “disrespected” as travellers.

What would you do if you were caught in a similar situation?

Photos: Pattaya Mail, shawnanggg/ unsplash