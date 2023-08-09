'That’s sexual harassment': Park Seo Joon hugged by fan without his consent

South Korean actor Park Seo Joon’s recent appearance at a cinema to promote his new movie, Concrete Utopia, took an awkward turn after a fan walked up to the actor to hug him without his consent.

The incident happened at a CGV cinema in Busan, where lucky fans whose seats were selected would be able to walk up to receive a gift from the stars present.

In a video uploaded by another fan who was at the event too, a woman can be seen walking up to the stars, before suddenly reaching out and embracing the 34-year-old actor.

“I’m sharing this video 'cos I hope there won’t be anyone like this in the future. This happened during the greeting segment at CGV. Those who had won the raffle were invited up to receive their prize, but someone who clearly did not win suddenly walked up. I was wondering about what was going on, when she suddenly pulled Park Seo Joon over for a hug. This is sexual harassment, please do not touch the actors without prior consent from them,” the fan wrote.

She wants Lee Byung Hun too.

In the video, other fans can be heard exclaiming in surprise when the forced hug happened. Seo Joon also withdrew in fright, placing a hand on his chest to express his surprise.

By then, the security personnel were in the process of ushering the fan away. However, she was not deterred, and proceeded to try to approach actor Lee Byung Hun.

Fans were taken aback by her behaviour, with some agreeing that her behaviour was considered sexual harassment. Others shared that the fan “appeared drunk”, and some also called on the security team to be more vigilant.

Park Seo Joon also addressed this incident on August 7, sharing that he was initially unaware that the fan had stepped up on-stage.

“I just turned around and realised that somebody was hugging me. I smelled alcohol and thought the person might have made a mistake,” he wrote.

The actor added that though he was surprised, he tried his best to end the event on a positive note.

