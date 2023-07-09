These lego sets are going on sale soon — we found the best Lego sets for kids and adults alike to get during Prime Day 2023

It's been said that six standard eight-studded Lego bricks can be combined in close to a billion ways. Add the various collectable collaborations with pop culture icons — Star Wars, Disney and more — and you have a game that has remained popular with adults and children alike.

To make things better, prices of many Lego sets will be slashed during the upcoming Prime Day sale, meaning it’s time to gift yourself or someone near and dear the infinite fun of Lego.

Ahead, we’ve curated Lego sets that will be discounted on Amazon Prime Day into various interest groups. So whether you’re a diehard Disney fan or looking to foster creativity and brain skill in your kids, there’s something for everyone.

For Art and Nature Lovers

Lego Creator Expert 10280 Flower Bouquet

Lego Orchid 10311 Plant Decor Building Set for Adults

Lego Art 31208 Hokusai – The Great Wave Building Kit

For Fans of Fast Cars

Lego Technic 42141 McLaren Formula 1 Race Car

Lego 42125 Ferrari 488 GTE “AF Corse #51”

Lego 42115 Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37

For Limitless Play

Lego Classic 10698 Large Creative Brick Box

Lego Duplo Classic 10914 Deluxe Brick Box Building Kit

Lego Duplo Classic 10913 Brick Box Building Kit

For Disney Diehards

Lego Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House 43217 Building Toy Set

Lego Star Wars 75308 R2-D2

Lego Star Wars TM 75337 AT-TE Walker

