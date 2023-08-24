These paw-some dog toys and accessories are under S$50 — pamper your pooch for International Dog Day

Not that dog owners needed new reasons to spoil their furry friends, but hey, International Dog Day (Aug 26) is just around the corner. What better way to show your furkids some love than with a fun gift, or three?

We've rounded up 12 irresistibly cute and affordable items that are sure to bring a joyous wag to your pup's tail. From charming costumes to interactive toys, these affordable options are handpicked to make your dog's day extra special.

UPS dog costume

Does your dog often bark at delivery personnel? Well, the tables have now been turned — transform your pup into the cutest canine courier in the neighbourhood with this adorable UPS costume.

UPS costume ($25.48), available at Amazon

Talking Pet Starter Set

Teach your furbaby to communicate with you in a whole new way with these handy sound buttons. You can record your voice saying simple commands on each button and train Lucky to pair words or actions with individual buttons. Comes with a training guide penned by Christina Hunger, the founder of the talking dog movement and a speech pathologist who trained her dog Stella — now an internet sensation, of course — to ‘talk’ this way.

Talking Pet Starter Set ($33.50), available at Amazon

Protective goggles

Keep your furry friend looking stylish and protect those puppy dog eyes from dust, wind or just UV rays with these goggles. These shades are perfect for sunny walks or outdoor adventures, and this range of awesome eyewear blend fashion and function.

NVTED Dog Goggles ($21.48), available at Amazon

Hooded bathrobe towel

Whether your doggos love or loathe bath time, this will be a game changer for them. After a refreshing bath, wrap your pup in comfort with a cosy hooded bathrobe towel. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that this practical accessory instantly transforms Bailey into the cutest little lion. Did someone say roar-dorable?

Barkbox hooded bathrobe towel ($35.45), available at Amazon

Snuffle mat

Need to entertain the doggo at home? Hide treats in a snuffle mat and keep them entertained — these provide mental and sensory enrichment for dogs as they sniff and search for treats within the mat, making treat time an exciting and engaging activity. This generous-sized one, which measures 79cm x 48cm, is perfect even for larger dogs.

ZMUBB snuffle mat ($48.40), available at Amazon

Cooling tank

Make warm and humid days more enjoyable for your furry pal with a cooling tank that also provides UV protection and has antibacterial properties. Available in colours that pop, this stylish find ensures your pup stays cool and chic while they’re out and about on their next excursion.

Cooling Basics+ Tank ($49), available at Ohpopdog.com.

Popsicle-shaped cooling mat

Whether you’re heading to a dog café for brunch or heading out to explore new places with your pup, you’ll need this pet cooling mat, especially given the recent scorching weather. This whimsical cooling mat from Threefurr is crafted from a silky fabric, making it the perfect mini oasis for your dog to relax and observe the world while staying cool. Plus, they're easy to wash.

Juk Juk pet cooling mat ($23.80), available at Threefurr.com.

Treat dispenser

Unleash your pup's playfulness with this treat dispenser from Brightkins. This interactive dog toy wiggles and wobbles, challenging dogs to release treats by using their wits and paws. With a fun ice cream cone design, it doubles as a slow feeder, providing mental stimulation and preventing fast eating.

Treat dispenser ($17.58), available at Amazon

Pampering bath bombs

Elevate bath time with dog-friendly bath bombs from The Paw Theory. Pamper your fur kid with soothing scents and skin-friendly ingredients for a spa-like experience. Lavender chamomile or sugarplum blossom, anyone?

Fresh & floral dog bath bomb ($8.90), available at Shopee.

Fluffy hotel bathrobe

Give your dog a taste of the good life with a plush bathrobe. Whether they've just enjoyed a refreshing bath or braved the rain on a walk, this cozy fleece robe is sure to warm them up in no time. Available in various sizes. Plus, they make for great props for photos and TikToks too.

Fluffy hotel bathrobe ($15.11), available at Shopee.

Charms for good

Dress up while making a positive impact with Pawsmith's hypoallergenic charms in locally-inspired designs like ang ku kueh and iced gem biscuits. Attach one to your furkid’s collar or harness, or even wear it on your own necklace or bracelet for a stylish touch that supports a greater purpose.

Pawsmith charity charms ($19.90), available at wtf.pet.

Pumpkin dog costume

Gear up your four-legged friend for Halloween excitement (or anything, really) with the cutest pumpkin costume from H&M. And the pumpkin cuteness doesn't stop there — it even comes with matching headgear for good measure.

Fancy dress costume ($39.95), available at H&M.com.