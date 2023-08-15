These Ray-Ban sunglasses that stars like Margot Robbie and Tom Holland love are now on sale for a limited time only

When you have eternal summer like in Singapore, it’s important to stay cool – and also on trend with some statement sunnies.

This summer season, one particular style has quite its share of the spotlight with celebs and trendsetters like Margot Robbie, Hailey Bieber, Lucy Hale and more spotted donning a pair. The hexagonal sunglasses has become a staple accessory and it’s not hard to see why.

The distinct geometric shape and slightly oversized fit is the perfect mix of modern elegance and retro chic. Besides, it’s a little less basic than other mainstream styles like wayfarers and aviators.

Now you can have your main character moment too because these sunnies are on sale for a short period only.

From now until Aug 17 at 10.59pm only, the Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses are on sale on Amazon Japan. Plenty of colourways are available, but we have our eye on these few styles:

The frosty looking gold-rimmed with blue lenses combo ($173.37), gold-rimmed with brown gradient lenses pair ($165.03) and the rockstar-inspired gunmetal and grey combo ($146.13).

Locally, you can find the same pair of hexagonal sunglasses on Zalora for $247 and the style is sold out in almost all Ray-Ban stores in Singapore (even online!).

Whether you're channelling your inner rockstar in classic black, embracing the golden glow of vintage-inspired metals, or infusing a burst of colour into your ensemble, these sunglasses effortlessly elevate your style game.

If you want to explore more iconic styles from Ray-Ban, there’s more of the catalogue on sale too on Amazon Japan. To tempt you, the similar-looking (and equally popular) Round Flat Lens is available in different colours starting from $107.47 while the preppy Clubmaster is going for $146.07.

Best part? Delivery is free for Amazon Prime members (sign up for a free 30-day trial here if you’re not yet a member). But be quick, stock might be limited for the various colourways.