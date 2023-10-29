TikTok video lists Jeanette Aw, Zoe Tay, and Pierre Png as 'richest Mediacorp artistes' with net worths ranging from S$59-82mil

No part of this story can be reproduced without permission from 8days.sg.

Ever wondered how much our local stars earn? Well, while we’re not here to give you the answers, we can certainly point you to the direction of a hilarious TikTok, which lists the “three richest Mediacorp artistes”.

Btw, we’re in no way endorsing the numbers in this clip, nor do we actually believe it’s backed up by facts. It certainly gave us a good laugh though. Good things must share, right?

Seems like they think he's a Crazy Rich Asian IRL, too

According to the clip posted by TikTok account crime10stv, the third richest celeb is Pierre Png, 49, with an “estimated net worth of US$43-45mil (S$59-62mil)”.

They go on to give a brief description of his acting history, reminding us that he’s acted in about “60 drama series and several movies” and winning the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artiste Star Award five times.

We wanted to ask Pierre out to buy coffee – or the whole coffee shop if he’s in the mood? – but he had yet to respond to us at press time. Zoe, on the other hand, said via her manager that she won’t be responding to the video as well.

Wonder what Ah Jie thinks of this video?

Second on the list is Zoe Tay, 55. Though we have no doubt the actress has made some bag in her time — she has been in showbiz for 35 years after all — the clip was extremely generous with her net worth estimate of US$50-55mil (S$68-75mil).

An AI voice then goes on to narrate: “Many Singaporean[s] grow up watching her on our TV screens, especially her iconic drama, The Unbeatables, and its sequel with Jonathan Lee.”

Yes, the ‘Jonathan Lee’ they're referring to here is Li Nanxing.

Never mind the monotonous AI voice and odd choice to list the stars’ net worth in USD, they fumbled hard with the pictures of our very recognisable Ah Jie (seriously!). While detailing the history of her career, random stock images of women popped up in the reel. C’mon Zoe, invest in better clones with your millions!

False net worth aside, Jeanette loves the vid

The honour of #1 Richest Mediacorp Artiste goes to former Mediacorp artiste Jeanette Aw, 44. Cue a montage of Jeanette pics, including a photo of her 2008 iconic drama, The Little Nyonya.

Noting her other ventures, including production company Picturesque Films and patisserie biz, Once Upon A Time, the clip concluded her current net worth to be US$55-60mil (S$75- 82mil). Congrats, Jeanette!

Giving hope to men everywhere they also added for good measure: “Well she is currently not married, but not sure if she is available.”

When 8days.sg contacted Jeanette for her thoughts – reassuring her we were not IRAS – she laughed, saying: “Watching this… I was tickled by it. But this guy definitely did his homework! The number of awards, the countries I’ve filmed in, my production company, my Patisserie’s address are all correct! I love it! So ignoring the richest who-and-who bit…the other parts are pretty accurate.”

She also added that it wasn’t the first time she’s been featured in a video like this. “Many years ago, there was also another Top 10 richest [list] and I was also listed on top and was asked by many people [about it] too.”

Don’t think we didn’t notice that Jeanette neither confirms nor denies that she is still “available”, which is really the (multi) millionaire dollar question right?

Netizens found the clip hilarious, with many echoing one single word: "Impossible".

“Are they really earning so much? You think Hollywood ah?” questioned one netizen, while others have simply written the video off as a joke.

Well, the description of the TikTok account does state: “Don’t take it too serious”.

Watch it below.