TikTokers are raving about these viral noise-cancelling headphones — and they’re now on sale
Add to cart now.

(Photos: TikTok/ thebeekid, findingfiona, kikyangela)

Our articles may contain affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.

By Jasmine Teo
Published July 10, 2023
Updated July 11, 2023
You may have seen these aesthetic headphones on TikTok, or on many a Gen Z on the train or on fellow passengers on a flight. Yes, we're talking about the ubiquitous Sony WH-1000XM5 (or XM5) wireless noise-cancelling headphones.

Sony XM5 wireless noise-cancelling headphones 

If you've been on the fence about shelling out cash for these headphones, you'll be happy to know that Amazon has slashed prices on the Sony XM5 headphones — they’re going for up to 20% off on Prime Day on Jul 11 and 12, so you'll get massive savings if you cart out on Amazon during Prime Day (stack discounts and get promo codes for the Prime Day sale here).

Shop the Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

The Sony WH-1000XM5 comes in three colours: 

The Sony WH-1000XM5 in black, silver and midnight blue. (Photos: Amazon) 

What people love about it

Looks aside, these headphones are well-loved for their touch sensor controls on the ear cups, 30-hour battery life and the cool collapsible case it comes with. Plus, they can be paired with two Bluetooth devices at the same time.

The active noise cancelling (ANC) function has impressed both professional reviewers and shoppers alike. In fact, it’s earned a 4.6 out of 5 stars rating on Amazon, with satisfied customers raving about how the “sound quality is amazing, [and the] noise cancellation is unreal”, that it’s “intuitive” and an “all-round great buy”.

Don’t forget you can stack promo codes during Prime Day — including this code specially for Mediacorp readers —  to enjoy greater savings. Not a Prime member? Sign up for a free 30-day trial here to shop the sale.

Not one to follow trends? These other noise-cancelling headphones are now on sale during Prime Day too:

Prefer something more compact? Shop these noise-cancelling earbuds which are on sale too:

