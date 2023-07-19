Tony Leung buys 6 tickets at the movies so no one can disturb him

An old interview of Hong Kong actress Carina Lau, 57, spilling some tea about her husband, Hong Kong actor Tony Leung, 61, has gone viral on Weibo.



In the 2018 interview, Carina shared how Tony has a habit of buying six tickets every time he goes to the movies, as he’s afraid of being disturbed by other cinemagoers.

According to Carina, Tony’s favourite time to head over to the cinema is at about 10 in the morning, and without fail, Tony would snap up six seats each time, even though he only needs one.

Pretty expected, no? After all, enough has been said (and written) about Tony’s social anxiety in recent years.

Maybe it's time for Carina and Tony to build their own theatre room at home.

However, netizens had one question in mind — where exactly does Tony sit so as to ensure that he’s sufficiently protected from others? If Tony were to buy all six seats in one row, he’ll still have to deal with people sitting in front of, and behind of him.

“I don’t know how he arranges his seats, if he were to create a seat barrier around him, that’s only five seats in total, including his own seat. What does he do with the sixth seat?” one netizen wrote.

Others wondered why Tony doesn’t buy nine seats instead so that he can “box himself in” with empty seats at the theatre. One netizen also questioned: “What happens if Tony runs into someone who’s sitting on one of his seats, and refuses to move?” Yikes.

Okay, this makes sense.

Finally, one netizen came up with a reasonable estimation of how Tony buys his seats at the cinema, complete with picture illustration.

Turns out, there’s no need to spring for nine seats when you can secure the last row for yourself. Smart.

Photos: Carina Lau/Instagram, PBE Media, Sinchew Daily