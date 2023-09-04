Tony Leung had the cutest expressions when receiving his lifetime achievement award at the Venice Film Festival

Last weekend (Sep 2), Hong Kong film legend Tony Leung, 61, became the first Chinese actor to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Venice Film Festival.

Taiwanese director Ang Lee, who worked with Tony on the 2007 political romance film, Lust, Caution, took the stage to present the actor with the honour.

“There’s something in his eyes that is able to move people to their core — I’m not talking about the physical appearance of his eyes or his acting skills — his eyes are a looking glass into his brilliant soul. His one look is more powerful than many other actors’ monologues, and he guides you to dream and imagine through him," said Ang Lee.



True enough, Tony gives the best looks. Just check out his expressions on stage:

He teared up upon hearing his pal Ang Lee's speechSay cheese?Breathe, Tony, breatheHow cute is he?

Tony was visibly touched by the dedication, and teared up on stage.

“You just want me to cry!” he said jokingly to the director, before going on to thank his wife Carina Lau and the Hong Kong film industry.