Tony Leung Ka Fai’s older daughter, 30, marries boyfriend of 8 years

Hong Kong veteran actor Tony Leung Ka Fai’s older daughter Chloe, 30, has tied the knot with her boyfriend of eight years in a low-key wedding in Hong Kong.

Actress Cecilia Yip, who plays Tony’s wife in new film Love Never Dies, revealed the good news at the movie’s screening at the Shanghai Film Festival on Saturday (Jun 10).

“The reason why my ‘partner’ Tony is absent is because his older daughter is getting married today,” said Cecilia to cheers from the audience.

The production crew later shared a pic of Tony with the newlyweds, saying: "Although Mr Leung Ka Fai isn't present, he is currently surrounded by love. Congratulations to Leung Ka Fai on his daughter's wedding."

Judging from the snap, the wedding appears to be held at a hotel with a sea view.

The proud papa with Chloe and his son-in-law

According to reports, Tony, 65, was the witness at Chloe’s wedding.

Looking like the cool dad that he is, he was dressed in a white tee, navy pin stripe suit and sneakers.

Matthew is a regular face at Leung family gatherings

Little is known about Tony’s new son-in-law except that he is an American-born Chinese named Matthew Chan.

He reportedly gets along very well with Tony and is a regular at Leung family gatherings. He was also spotted at Tony’s sister’s wedding in 2018.

Tony with his wife (left) and twin daughters Chloe (top) and Nikkie

Tony and his wife, former Hongkong actress Jiang Jia Nian, are very close to their identical twin daughters, Chloe and Nikkie.

Nikkie has reportedly been seeing her longtime Caucasian boyfriend, Tyler Toscani, for over eight years.

Photos: PBE Media, Chloe Leung/Instagram