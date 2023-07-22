Traces of Cai Xukun can still be seen in variety show Keep Running after he was edited out… and it’s hilarious

Chinese idol Cai Xukun, 24, who made headlines in early July after being accused of getting a woman pregnant after a one-night stand and subsequently forcing her to get an abortion, has been edited out of popular Chinese variety show, Keep Running.

Xukun was a regular cast member on the previous three seasons of the show. For the current season, he was slated to appear on a special episode of the show, filmed in Thailand.

The picture above was the original shot, while the picture below shows what was broadcasted.

However since he has been edited completely out of the show, it’s practically impossible to catch a glimpse of him in the 1 hour 40 minute episode. Seriously, just look at how the editing team managed to remove the idol entirely out of this shot.

According to media reports, editors working on Keep Running reportedly took eight days to edit Xukun out.

Where's Waldo? Here's Xukun.

But of course, there are still shots where the editors slipped up a little. And netizens have turned it into their very own ‘Where’s Waldo’ game, sharing screenshots of instances where Xukun can just barely be seen.

Here’s where half of Xukun can be seen… and here is where the idol’s hands are clearly visible and made even more recognisable thanks to the rings he wore.

All about the rings

If you’re in the mood for something a little more spooky, how about these screenshots, where Xukun’s disembodied hand and feet are clearly in frame?

Head, and shoulders, knees, and toes.

Other netizens also shared how the cast members appeared to be “talking to thin air” after Xukun was edited out, while some pointed out the unnatural gap between the cast where Xukun was presumably standing. But all things considered, it's honestly not a bad effort from the editors.

Photos: 拉布拉蝶儿/Weibo, epop, Cai Xukun/Weibo