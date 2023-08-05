Trailer Watch: Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan joins MCU in Loki Season 2

The Marvel multiverse will have a dash of madness on Oct 6 when the second season of Loki premieres on Disney+.

On Monday (Jul 31), Marvel Entertainment released the first official trailer of Loki Season 2 — giving fans a glimpse of returning cast members, such as Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Owen Wilson (Mobius M Mobius) and Sophia Di Martino (Sylvie), and franchise newcomer Academy Award-winner Ke Huy Quan (OB).

The two-and-a-half-minute trailer starts with Mobius seeking help from OB (an archivist for the Time Variance Authority) for a problem affecting Loki: The troublemaker is now "time-slipping" through different timelines.

"Can you fix that?" asks Mobius.

"No," OB replies. "It's impossible to time-slip in the TVA."

We then cut to a montage of Loki time-slipping to various points in time as he warns: "If what I saw is true, there is nothing that stands between this world and utter destruction."

The trailer then shows the main characters travelling to multiple eras, culminating in a scene where they meet Jonathan Majors' Victor Timely, a variant of Kang The Conqueror — the villain of 2023's Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania.

The trailer ends with Loki fighting TVA soldiers as he declares he's "always been" the god of mischief.

Loki Season 2 picks up after the finale of the first season which saw Sylvie (a female variant of Loki) killing He Who Remains (another variant of Kang The Conqueror) — resulting in many branching timelines being created and the multiverse being unlocked.

The first season of Loki remains one of the most critically acclaimed television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having won multiple industry accolades including a Saturn Award.

Watch the trailer here: