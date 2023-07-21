Trailer Watch: Park Seo-Joon shows off dance moves in a Bollywood number in the Marvels

The new trailer arrives a week before the season finale of Secret Invasion on July 26 and hot on the heels of Disney CEO Bob Iger’s interview with CNBC’s David Faber at the Sun Valley Conference, where he famously threw Marvel Studios under the bus — for over-producing content.

“They had not been in the TV business at any significant level,” Iger said. “Not only did they increase their movie output, but they ended up making a number of television series [on Disney+], and frankly, it diluted focus and attention. That is, more of the cause than anything.”

“There have been some disappointments,” he continued. “We would have liked some of our more recent releases to perform better.

“It’s reflective not as a problem from a personnel perspective, but I think in our zeal to basically grow our content significantly to serve mostly our streaming offerings, we ended up taxing our people way beyond — in terms of their time and their focus — way beyond where they had been.”

He’s not wrong.

The Marvels isn’t just a sequel to Captain Marvel, it’s also the follow-up to WandaVision, Ms Marvel, Avengers: Endgame and Secret Invasion. That’s a lot of catching up to do for one friggin' movie.

The good thing is, you have three months to do your homework before The Marvels lands in cinemas on Nov 9.

Directed by Nia DaCosta (Candyman), The Marvels is the latest entry in Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which started with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, followed by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

Watch The Marvels trailer here: