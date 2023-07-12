Trailer watch: Timothée Chalamet and Hugh Grant (as an Oompa-Loompa!) team up to make chocolate in Wonka

The prequel, directed by Paul King (Paddington), also stars Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins, Keegan-Michael Key, Matt Lucas, Rowan Atkinson, and Downton Abbey’s Jim Carter.

Dahl’s book was made into two films — 1971’s Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and 2005’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, with Wonka portrayed by Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp, respectively.

When Chalamet turned up at the CinemaCon in April to present Wonka, he said this take of the chocolatier is “full of joy and optimism”, very different from Wilder’s more cynical interpretation of the character.

In a Vogue interview, Chalamet said he was drawn to playing Wonka because he wanted to make a movie for a younger, more optimistic group of moviegoers.

“To work on something that will have an uncynical young audience, that was just a big joy,” Chalamet said. “That’s why I was drawn to it. In a time and climate of intense political rhetoric, when there’s so much bad news all the time, this is hopefully going to be a piece of chocolate.”

Wonka opens in Singapore cinemas on Dec 13. Dune: Part Two is out on Nov 2.