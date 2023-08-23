Trailer watch: Zack Snyder fulfils his Star Wars dream in sci-fi epic Rebel Moon

The trailer for Zack Snyder’s highly-anticipated Netflix sci-fi epic Rebel Moon has landed.

The Netflix movie, officially called A Child of Fire, will be out on Dec 22, followed by the sequel, The Scargiver, on Apr 19, 2024. Both productions reportedly cost US$166 million (S$225 mil).

A Child of Fire stars Sofia Boutella as Kora, a mysterious young woman, tasked with assembling a small band of warriors to defend her hometown from the despotic ruler Regent Balisarius (Hawkeye’s Fra Free).

The motley crew of freedom fighters includes farmer Gunnar (Michiel Huisman), knightly robot Jimmy (voiced by Anthony Hopkins), mercenary Kai (Charlie Hunnam), former general Titus (Djimon Honsou), former nobleman Tarak (Staz Nair), refugee Milius (E Duffy), insurgent siblings Darrian (Ray Fisher) and Devra Bloodaxe (Cleopatra Coleman), and cyborg sword-wielder Nemesis (Bae Donna).

Our own Lim Yu-Beng is in the saga as well. We know little of his character except he's called Heron, per IMDB. He has a split-second appearance in the trailer (cue: 2.45).

Count on him, Singapore: Lim Yu-Beng appears briefly in the Rebel Moon trailer.

The trailer promises a lot of badass moments (er, that’s what trailers are supposed to do), including one where Bae Doonan’s character takes on a Scorpion King-like monster and another involving a Pegasus-like creature. That, and countless 300-ish slo-mo shots.

In short, this is a movie that deserves to be seen on the big screen…in a cinema. To see it at home feels like sacrilege. This is madness!

Snyder originally pitched the original concept of Rebel Moon as a Star Wars movie before Lucasfilm was sold to Disney in 2021 for US$4.05 billion. “It was Seven Samurai in space,” Snyder told Empire magazine. “I knew that the origins for George [Lucas] were a lot of those Kurosawa films.”

That said, is it a coincidence that Netflix dropped the Rebel Moon teaser on the same day Lucasfilm is launching its latest Disney+ series, Ahsoka? Our magic 8-ball says: Signs point to yes.

Elsewhere, Snyder told Vanity Fair that each Rebel Moon movie is getting two separate cuts. One version that “anyone can enjoy and watch”, and another will be more explicit and strictly for adults. On the latter cut, Snyder said: “I think for fans of mine and people who are ready to take a deeper, harder dive, that’ll be fun for them.”

But that's another story for another time. Watch the Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire trailer here: