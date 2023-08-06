Ukrainian model, 21, drops out of NTU to help parents save restaurant from bankruptcy

Most 21-year-olds in Singapore are still in school, and it was no different for Mark Zubovskyy last year. The Ukraine-born had been getting ready to start his first semester at Nanyang Technological University’s maritime business course when he decided to drop out. The reason? To help his parents, who run a bar-restaurant in Tanjong Pagar, to keep their business afloat.

‘Ang moh’ dumplings

Mark’s parents, Vadim and Alena, opened Slavic eatery Kapitan in 2020 with their life savings. Before a nautical-themed rebrand and facelift in April this year, it was popularly known as Dumplings.ru.



Vadim specialises in serving pelmeni and vareniki, Slavic-style boiled dumplings that he humourously localises as “ang moh dumplings”. (This writer has patronised his restaurant as an anonymous customer since it was Dumplings.ru, and found the food there very good and homely.)



Pelmeni and vareniki have much thicker, doughy skin than silky Chinese dumplings (like wontons). The Russian pelmeni is typically stuffed with a variety of meat fillings like beef, pork, salmon and mutton, while Ukrainian-style vareniki has veggie options like mushroom, sauerkraut and curd cheese.



Vadim offers a Combo Platter ($17.90 for eight pieces) for both dumpling types for customers to sample more flavours.

His business began as a food kiosk in Tanjong Pagar MRT station before it moved to a restaurant space at nearby Maxwell Chambers. The couple also opened a hawker stall at Lau Pa Sat and a central kitchen in City Gate mall, which they have since closed.

Sales have been sluggish at Kapitan. When

8days.sg

asks Vadim if it's a recent occurence, the 52-year-old looks wounded. "It has been a whole year of having almost no customers!" he laments.



Some days were so quiet, he only served one table for the entire dinner service. “We must ensure that the restaurant is at least 50 to 70 per cent full all the time to not lose money,” he points out.

War affected business

Vadim's nautical-themed restaurant was inspired by his former career as a sailor

Early last year, Vadim enjoyed a brief surge in business. Singaporeans had shown up to support his restaurant, when he was hit by hate speech online for running a Russian eatery amidst the worsening Russia-Ukraine war.



It’s also part of the reason why he decided to rebrand his Dumplings.ru restaurant to include a wider range of Eastern European cuisines. “Since the war started, we don’t feel comfortable promoting Russian food,” says Ukraine-born Vadim, whose extended family is based in Kyiv.



A former sailor, he had gotten Russian citizenship by chance after the Soviet Union dissolved while he was out at sea. When he returned to land, Vadim was assigned a Russian passport, though his wife and two children, including Mark, hold Ukrainian citizenship.



The Zoubovskis, who are now Singapore PRs, have been living here for almost 20 years after Vadim’s job as an oil tanker chief officer brought him here. He later opened a restaurant to introduce his childhood food to Singaporeans. “It’s potential income, but that’s not guaranteed,” he notes.

Introducing Slavic food to Singaporeans

According to Mark, the mannequin at the door serves as "free marketing" for the restaurant as passers-by take photos with it

It’s an ongoing struggle for Vadim to attract a consistent stream of local customers to his restaurant. “We noticed a drop in customers after the war started, but it’s a combination of factors. A lot of first-timers pass through here, but they don’t come here every day. Some of them say, ‘The food is not to my taste’, which is fair enough,” Vadim reflects.



Slavic food is traditionally heavier than Asian dishes and uses more dairy-based ingredients (lactose intolerance is believed to be more common in Asian populations). Which could explain why it’s not as popular with the local crowd as, say, wonton mee.



Vadim also points out that the relatively uncommon Slavic cuisine is not a “popular” type of imported Western cuisine in Singapore like Mexican and Italian food, which were brought in decades earlier and are now ubiquitous and familiar here.

On why he is holding on

It appears that keeping his restaurant open is a matter of principle for this former seafarer. On whether he had considered closing to cut his losses short, Vadim pauses for several long seconds to compose himself.



Choking up, he replies: “Of course, of course. But I never wanted to give up. It’s a good restaurant, so what’s the point of closing? Every business has its ups and downs. We still have hands, we still can cook, so we’re going to struggle till the last moment and explore every possibility.”



He had tried ways to promote his business, like running social media ads and offering one-for-one promotions, as well as opening a now-defunct Lau Pa Sat hawker stall selling handmade dumplings and soup.



“But all that didn’t work. This is very specific food, not for mass consumption. And hawker food must be cheap, but our dumplings are made from scratch, so we can’t sell it very cheap,” he says.



Next, Vadim is planning to open a kiosk selling dumplings in takeaway cartons. “It's like [fried rice chain] Wok Hey. In Russia they have the same kiosks for dumplings,” he says.