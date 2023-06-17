Vid of young man standing in for Olivia Ong and lip-synching to ‘Ru Yan’ during NDP rehearsals goes viral
A for effort.
Earlier this week, TikToker Liz (@lizthewellbeingcoach) shared a short clip from this year’s National Day Parade rehearsals.
Liz, who appeared to be standing across the road from The Padang, zoomed in on a young man who was standing in for local singer Olivia Ong.
The young man was wearing a name tag with Olivia's name on it and was lip-synching to ‘Ru Yan’, the iconic theme song from Mediacorp drama The Little Nyonya..
“Somebody’s gotta do it. Applaud the efforts behind the scenes! Probably an NSF? Very sporting!” wrote Liz about the Olivia stand-in.
Netizens were super tickled by the clip.
“Why am I laughing so badly”, “Olivia Ong looking a bit different” and “He seems to be enjoying it,” were some comments left by amused netizens.
Others also praised the stand-in for his lip-synching efforts 'cos well, he really didn't have to go the extra mile.
“Please get him on stage with Olivia Ong!!” read one of the popular comments on the vid.
We guess his hard work has paid off. The TikTok has since gotten over 97K views and 5K likes, with many calling the stand-in “Oliver Ong”.
Photos: Lizthewellbeingcoach/ TikTok
Watch The Little Nyonya below:
Related topicsNDP rehearsal padang TikTok Netizens funny
Read more of the latest in