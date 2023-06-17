Vid of young man standing in for Olivia Ong and lip-synching to ‘Ru Yan’ during NDP rehearsals goes viral

Earlier this week, TikToker Liz (@lizthewellbeingcoach) shared a short clip from this year’s National Day Parade rehearsals.

Liz, who appeared to be standing across the road from The Padang, zoomed in on a young man who was standing in for local singer Olivia Ong.

The young man was wearing a name tag with Olivia's name on it and was lip-synching to ‘Ru Yan’, the iconic theme song from Mediacorp drama The Little Nyonya..

“Somebody’s gotta do it. Applaud the efforts behind the scenes! Probably an NSF? Very sporting!” wrote Liz about the Olivia stand-in.