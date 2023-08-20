'A violation of privacy': Noodle stall slammed for sharing video of Lu Han and girlfriend Guan Xiaotong eating

Chinese singer Lu Han‘s love life has been under the spotlight ever since he went public with his girlfriend, actress Guan Xiaotong, in 2017.

Despite numerous rumours of a split, the couple are still going strong.

Earlier this week, a video of Lu Han, 32 and Xiaotong, 25, dining at a roadside stall went viral on Weibo.

According to the post, a netizen saw the couple having noodles after Lu Han’s Chongqing concert last month, along with some staff members.

“The sweetness is overflowing,” read the caption.

In the clip, the pair who were casually dressed in black and white tees and caps, appeared very close and Xiaotong was seen eating from Lu Han’s bowl.

Though the focus was on their sweet interactions, fans noticed that the video was very blur and appeared to be from the store’s CCTV footage, and not taken by a netizen as it was claimed.

Many left comments criticising the store for sharing the clip without the couple’s consent, calling this an invasion of their privacy.

"The owner of the shop is unethical. Did they ask Luhan for his permission [before posting the footage]? Do you know this is a violation of privacy?" asked one fan.

Another said: "You're using CCTV footage? Can't you keep a distance from their private lives?"

It's not likely that video taken from a mobile phone would be this blur

Lu Han and Xiaotong reportedly fell in love on the set of romance drama Sweet Combat.

When they announced their relationship in 2017, fans caused such a frenzy that Weibo crashed due to soaring traffic.

Many didn’t think highly of their relationship and over the years, couple has had to face many break-up rumours.

Photos: Weibo