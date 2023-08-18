Viral apple & sweet potato-shaped buns from popular Korean bakery coming to S'pore
Two bakeries from Daegu offering whimsical bakes and speciality red bean buns will be in town via a six-day pop-up at K-food hall Market Blue.
From 24 to 29 August, Korean food hall cum retail space Market Blue at Tanglin Mall will host a pop-up in collaboration with two famous Korean bakeries from Daegu (a city near Seoul) — Bakery 1946 (aka Suhyeongdang) and St. Geundae Bakery (aka Geundae Golmok Danpatppang). The pop-up will offer 55 types of bread, including uber cute fruit-shaped bakes and cream-filled anpan (red bean) bread.
No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from 8days.sg.
Market Blue’s marketing manager, Jinyoung Kim, tells 8days.sg that they brought in these brands to “introduce real Korean red bean bread to Singapore”, alongside Bakery 1946’s apple-shaped bun that’s “viral in Korea”. This is the first time that both bakeries will be bringing their goods to Singapore. Jinyoung says Korean bakers from both brands will be flying down to make the buns fresh daily.
Viral fruit-shaped buns by Bakery 1946
Bakery 1946’s apple-shaped buns are amongst the most eye-catching offerings here.
Named “DaeguNeunggeumbang”, the cutesy bun is made with red rice flour, and stuffed with apple jam and cream cheese.
The same bakeshop also sells hyper-realistic Sweet Potato Bread that’s filled with a sweet potato paste.
Red bean bread with handmade sweet bean paste by St. Geundae bakery
St. Geundae is most famous for their signature red bean bun offerings, which they say are filled with “handmade sweet bean paste”.
St. Geundae sells several variations of anpan buns. Besides the classic Sweet Red Bean Bread (a walnut bun filled with red bean paste), they also sell soboro buns — a Korean streusel bread with a crumbly surface, typically topped with peanuts.
Some unique bakes to look out for include a Mochi Soboro Sweet Red Bean Bread that’s made with chewy rice cake and bean paste, and Dragon Ball Donut, a bun made with sticky rice bread and filled with red bean.
The brand is also popular for its cream-filled bread that comes with a generous serving of fresh whipped cream in assorted flavours, paired with a layer of red bean paste.Korean rice cakes from Hodunamu.
Market Blue also hosting pop-up with 30 K-brands soon
Jinyoung also tells 8days.sg that Market Blue will soon host a five-day event called KKMarket, showcasing over 30 Korean fashion, beauty and food brands. 8days.sg thinks part of the pop-up might be held in the retail space formerly housing Market Blue’s ramyeon library (which was no longer there when we visited recently). While not much information is available at press time, some things to look forward to include kimchi from Gold Kimchi and Korean rice cakes from Hodunamu. There will also be accessories and clothes from popular brands like Dashing Diva and Kirsh.
The Korean bakery pop-up is from 24 to 29 Aug at Tanglin Mall, B1 Atrium, 163 Tanglin Rd, S247933. More info via Instagram.
Photos: Market Blue, Suhyeongdang/Instagram, Daeggubbang/Instagram
No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from 8days.sg.
8days.sg is now on #tiktok! Follow us on www.tiktok.com/@8dayseat
Related topicsMarket Blue korean korean bakery bakery korean food red bean bun apple bun fruit buns sweet potato bun Viral pastries k-food dessert Tanglin tanglin mall pop-up Bakery 1946 St. Geundae Bakery Suhyeongdang Geundae Golmok Danpatppang Daegu
Read more of the latest in