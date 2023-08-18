Viral apple & sweet potato-shaped buns from popular Korean bakery coming to S'pore

Market Blue’s marketing manager, Jinyoung Kim, tells 8days.sg that they brought in these brands to “introduce real Korean red bean bread to Singapore”, alongside Bakery 1946’s apple-shaped bun that’s “viral in Korea”. This is the first time that both bakeries will be bringing their goods to Singapore. Jinyoung says Korean bakers from both brands will be flying down to make the buns fresh daily.

Viral fruit-shaped buns by Bakery 1946

Bakery 1946’s apple-shaped buns are amongst the most eye-catching offerings here.

Named “DaeguNeunggeumbang”, the cutesy bun is made with red rice flour, and stuffed with apple jam and cream cheese.

The same bakeshop also sells hyper-realistic Sweet Potato Bread that’s filled with a sweet potato paste.

Red bean bread with handmade sweet bean paste b y St. Geundae bakery

St. Geundae is most famous for their signature red bean bun offerings, which they say are filled with “handmade sweet bean paste”.

St. Geundae sells several variations of anpan buns. Besides the classic Sweet Red Bean Bread (a walnut bun filled with red bean paste), they also sell soboro buns — a Korean streusel bread with a crumbly surface, typically topped with peanuts.