Wang Leehom shows off 6-pack abs, gets more compliments from the internet than he has in years

Wang Leehom may not be Asian pop's golden boy anymore after his very ugly and very public split from ex-wife Lee Jinglei, but he can at least take comfort that fans still love it when he posts thirst traps.

On Monday (Oct 16), the 47-year-old star took to his socials to share a 42-second video of him slogging it out at the gym.

Leehom revealed his workout routine, which includes a 1.2km swim, 5km run and weight training.

He also asserted that he has to "keep working hard" and that he would "never give up".



At one point, Leehom also lifted this shirt up to show off his six-pack abs.



His fans loved that and quickly flooded the comments section with compliments. For real, the response to the video was overwhelmingly positive.

"Too hot to handle!," gushed one netizen, while another said "You are mine".

Guess it just took just one look at his abs for everyone to fall in love with Leehom again.

Damn, Leehom.

Photos: Wang Leehom/Instagram

Watch Leehom's full workout video below: