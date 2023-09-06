Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

8days

Wang Ta Lu’s Seoul Fashion Week look laughed at by Korean fans
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wang Ta Lu’s Seoul Fashion Week look laughed at by Korean fans

He was also compared to a red-haired manga character.

Wang Ta Lu’s Seoul Fashion Week look laughed at by Korean fans
By Ainslyn Lim
Published September 6, 2023
Updated September 7, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Taiwanese actor Wang Ta Lu, 32, was at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza yesterday (Sep 5) for Seoul Fashion Week. There, he made an impression on everyone, though not for the best reasons.

The star is well-loved in Korea for his breakout role as high school delinquent Hsu Tai-yu in the 2015 Taiwanese rom com Our Times.

However, his fans had mixed reactions about his look at the event. He wore calf-length denim jeans, a white oversized polo tee, and an ill-fitting striped blazer. To top it all off, his hair was dyed a strikingly loud red.

While some netizens said they couldn’t quite put a finger on the styling choice, Korean media swiftly dubbed Ta Lu “the fiery guy”, all thanks to his choice of hair colour.

Some also drew comparisons between Ta Lu and Sakuragi Hanamichi, the protagonist of popular sports manga Slam Dunk, who also has a head of bright red hair.

There were also a handful of people who felt Ta Lu resembled K-pop boy group Shinhwa’s leader, Eric Mun.

Others were a little more direct.

“This is not the Wang Ta Lu I know”, “Did he offend his stylist?”, and “Is he being punished?”, were just some of the many comments left by confused Korean netizens.

You can probably tell why many weren't fans of this look According to some netizens, Ta Lu looked like a combination of Shinhwa's Eric (left), and Sakuragi Hanamichi (right) Photos: ET Today, Wang Ta Lu/ Instagram, Eric official/ Instagram, Pinterest

Related topics

Wang Ta Lu Taiwanese Actor Seoul Fashion Week Dongdaemun Design Plaza Shinhwa Eric Slam Dunk

Read more of the latest in

8days Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.