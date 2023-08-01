We turned these local personalities into Barbie dolls, can you guess who they are?
Who is I-Want-To-See-Your-Manager Barbie?
If you see someone in an all-pink outfit at the cinema, chances are, you already know which movie they're about to catch.
Okay, just in case you don't know, it's the most-talked about film of the moment, Barbie, which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.
Trust us when we say that the movie will make you wish that you're a Barbie or Ken living in the pink fantasy world that is Barbie Land.
And now there's an app, Bairbie.me, that can turn you into a Barbie or Ken doll virtually just so you can experience life in plastic for a split second.
We took the liberty to try it on some of our local personalities and the results are hilarious.
Ayden Sng… is Boss Lady Barbie
Photos: Ayden Sng/Instagram, Bairbie
Jin Yinji... as Barbie looks just like ex Mediacorp actress Tracer Wong?
Photos: Jin Yinji/Instagram, Bairbie
Chantalle Ng... is Power Lunch Barbie
Photos: Chantalle Ng/Instagram, Bairbie
Tyler Ten... is Librarian Porn Star Barbie?
Photos: Tyler Ten/Instagram, Bairbie
Desmond Tan… is Make-up Influencer Barbie
Photos: Desmond Tan/Instagram, Bairbie
Zoe Tay… is Head of Parent-Teacher-Association Barbie
Photos: Zoe Tay/Instagram, Bairbie
Gurmit Singh… is You-Better-Hide-Your-Boyfriend Barbie
Photos: Gurmit Singh/Instagram, Bairbie
He Yingying… is Viral Uni Lecturer Barbie
Photos: He Yingying/Instagram, Bairbie
MBS Badge Lady (Phoon Chiu Yoke)... is I-Want-To-See-Your-Manager Barbie
Photos: Tiktok, Bairbie
Sun Ho... is just Sun Ho Barbie
Photos: Sun Ho/Instagram, Bairbie
Related topicsBarbie
Read more of the latest in