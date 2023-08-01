Logo
We turned these local personalities into Barbie dolls, can you guess who they are?
We turned these local personalities into Barbie dolls, can you guess who they are?

Who is I-Want-To-See-Your-Manager Barbie?

We turned these local personalities into Barbie dolls, can you guess who they are?
Jonathan Fam
By Jiamun Koh & Jonathan Fam
Published August 1, 2023
Updated August 2, 2023


If you see someone in an all-pink outfit at the cinema, chances are, you already know which movie they're about to catch.

Okay, just in case you don't know, it's the most-talked about film of the moment, Barbie, which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Trust us when we say that the movie will make you wish that you're a Barbie or Ken living in the pink fantasy world that is Barbie Land.

And now there's an app, Bairbie.me, that can turn you into a Barbie or Ken doll virtually just so you can experience life in plastic for a split second. 

We took the liberty to try it on some of our local personalities and the results are hilarious.

Ayden Sng… is Boss Lady Barbie

Photos: Ayden Sng/Instagram, Bairbie

Jin Yinji... as Barbie looks just like ex Mediacorp actress Tracer Wong?

Photos: Jin Yinji/Instagram, Bairbie

Chantalle Ng... is Power Lunch Barbie

Photos: Chantalle Ng/Instagram, Bairbie 

Tyler Ten... is Librarian Porn Star Barbie?

Photos: Tyler Ten/Instagram, Bairbie

Desmond Tan… is Make-up Influencer Barbie

Photos: Desmond Tan/Instagram, Bairbie

Zoe Tay… is Head of Parent-Teacher-Association Barbie

Photos: Zoe Tay/Instagram, Bairbie

Gurmit Singh… is You-Better-Hide-Your-Boyfriend Barbie

Photos: Gurmit Singh/Instagram, Bairbie

He Yingying… is Viral Uni Lecturer Barbie

Photos: He Yingying/Instagram, Bairbie

MBS Badge Lady (Phoon Chiu Yoke)... is I-Want-To-See-Your-Manager Barbie

Photos: Tiktok, Bairbie

Sun Ho... is just Sun Ho Barbie

Photos: Sun Ho/Instagram, Bairbie

