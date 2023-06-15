'We waited for 2 hours just to see him for 3 secs': Singaporeans flock to Ion Orchard to see Cha Eun Woo

Korean singer, actor and certified heartthrob Cha Eun Woo, 26, was in town yesterday (Jun 14) as luxury brand Dior's global ambassador, showing up at events held at Ion Orchard's Dior Beauty boutique and Tanjong Beach Club.

It was only announced just a day before the events that the Astro member would be here to promote the brand’s new Dioriviera fragrance. The late notice, however, did not stop his fans from showing up en masse.

Singaporeans took to TikTok to share clips of the crowd, reminiscent of a concert mosh pit, which had gathered outside Ion Orchard some eight hours before the event's 11am start time.

One vertically-challenged TikToker, who was part of the fan scrum, wrote: “You’re a shorty who wants to see Cha Eun Woo so bad at Ion Orchard."



Sadly, all her video showed were the raised handphones of other fans, who had effectively blocked her view of the Korean star.



Well, at least she got to see them through their cameras?

Many netizens related to her experience, with one saying: “The crowd was insane. I felt so bad for those who were at the back. They literally didn’t see him."