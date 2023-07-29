This week's best-dressed stars: Chantalle Ng, Desmond Tan, He Yingying at the Samsung party, Kim Lim and more

Gone are the days when the latest gadgets were introduced by a man in a black turtleneck. Now, we have celebrities lighting up parties in stylish threads — at least, that was the case when folks like Chantalle Ng, Desmond Tan, He Yingying and Pierre Png attended the launch of Samsung's newest smartphones earlier this week. And of course, they slayed.

Chantalle Ng

Rocking the trendy hime haircut — characterised by the cheek-length side locks — at the launch of Samsung’s latest gadgets was Chantalle, who could easily pass off as a K-pop girl group member in that chic lavender bustier top and matching skirt set. We wouldn’t want to dance in those heels, though.

Desmond Tan

It takes some serious confidence to show up at a high-profile event in such an intense shade of neon coral. Then again, this is Desmond we’re talking about, who not only is no stranger to taking fashion risks but almost always pulls it off like a pro. Tell us your secret, Des.

He Yingying

There’s something charmingly nonchalant about the actress’ diaphanous baby blue co-ord. We think it’s the deliberately frayed hems, assymetrical silhouette, and her general aura of casual confidence that — let’s be real — is easy to have when you look like He Yingying.

Fang Rong

Fang Rong’s outfit is a masterclass is how to make your ensemble go from OL to ooh-la-la. Apparently, all it takes is a full body chain and ditching the flats for towering silver platforms.

Pierre Png

Last but not least, we have Pierre looking dapper in a striped cornflower suit at the Samsung shindig. We think we need not say more because his handsomeness is doing all the talking for us.

Zoe Tay

This appears to be the same Louis Vuitton one-piece swimsuit Ah Jie wore during her Bali vacay two weeks ago, only this time, she’s layered it with a sheer chartreuse cover-up and accessorised with an ultra-long clip-on braid. Same item worn in a completely different way — we stan.

Carrie Wong

Carrie exuded sophisticated yet playful Seoul socialite vibes in her Nana Jacqueline fit at heiress-turned-beauty mogul Kim Lim’s Bangkok birthday bash. We still can’t decide whether we prefer her look with or without the jacket because they’re both so fab.

Ase Wang

The Phoon Huat scion, who was also a guest at Kim’s party, stylishly demonstrated how a little bit of black lace can go a looong way in adding a classy yet oh-so-sexy touch to any ensemble. Even if the other items are loose black slacks and simple sandals. Rawr.

Jean Danker

We, too, would feel the urge to take a dramatic bathroom mirror selfie if we looked as amazing as Jean does in that satin LBD. Guess it’s always safer to stick to someone classic if you’re attending the birthday party of a billionaire heiress overseas.

Kim Lim

As for the birthday girl herself, she went for an airy ombre delight by Ferragamo in navy and lime. You know you look good when you still stand out when there’s a massive bouquet of flowers — all real, by the way — behind you.

Fiona Xie

In case you haven’t noticed, “if you’ve got it, flaunt it” is 100% Fiona's fashion mantra. And while a turtleneck and long skirt don’t seem all that congruent with the approach, the cleavage-exposing cutout definitely does.

Joanne Peh

The hot mama demonstrates how the power of good posing can really make a simple outfit — it’s literally just a black tank top and long denim skirt — look like a million bucks. Of course, having lean, toned limbs like hers helps a lot too.

Sheila Sim

Sheila wore the perfect outfit to go with her post sharing her thoughts on the Barbie movie — an on-theme hot pink blazer that’s equal parts pretty and powerful from local brand MICHMIKA along with lighter ripped pink jeans. We can totally see Girl Boss Barbie donning this for a casual Friday meeting.

Denise Camillia Tan

On the other hand, we have Denise looking like Addams Family Glamorous Barbie. Or a character in a murder mystery movie filled with lots of disturbed but beautiful individuals. Either way, gurl is looking Fine with a capital F.

Edwin Goh

What better way to promote your cool knitted shirt patterns than to post a photo of yourself wearing — and we mean that term loosely — said shirt in a way that exposes your washboard abs? Well, it certainly got our attention.

Jasmine Sim

Once considered a major fashion faux pas, denim on denim is back and trending with a vengeance. We couldn’t think of anything better to wear while lounging atop a giant banana.

Jernelle Oh

We saw more denim overload on Jernelle, who layered her jean jumpsuit over a sexy white top. A rather unexpected pairing, we must say, but one that actually works out really well.

Kimberly Wang

When we first saw the pic on the left, we thought that Kim was wearing a wedding dress, but it turned out to be a tube top and flowy wide-legged trousers. We still think it’s a cute fit even though we were deceived.

Tay Kewei

Kewei definitely isn’t afraid to go big and super colourful when it comes to her #OOTDs. And the vibrant ARTLANE in Hong Kong is the perfect place to put on brightly coloured palazzo pants and a sheer overshirt with awesomely crazy sleeves.

Ben Tan

That Versace latex overshirt isn’t exactly something we’d want to wear in Singapore’s notoriously hot and humid weather, but in this air-conditioned studio photoshoot, Ben looks both cool as a cucumber (literally and figuratively) and bad to the bone.