This week’s best-dressed stars: Christopher Lee, Jesseca Liu, Richie Koh and more

From fashion parties to vacays, our local stars brought their fashion A-game this week. Celebs like Rebecca Lim and Kimberly Chia opted for minimalist elegance, while Fiona Xie and Christopher Lee wowed with their bold looks. Keep scrolling to see the OOTDs that caught our eye.

Christopher Lee

Chris has been serving up some fierce looks during his Maldives trip with wife Fann Wong and son Zed, and blessing his followers with pics from his vacay fashion photoshoot. This flamboyant tiger print Onitsuka Tiger tracksuit, which takes loads of swag to pull off, is our favourite.

Fann Wong

In contrast, Fann toned things down several notches and still looked gorgeous in a breezy floral print frock from & Other Stories. Her megawatt smile complimented her look perfectly.

Jesseca Liu

Can we take a moment to admire Jesseca and her Tod’s reptile print leather midi skirt? Love the subtle yet sexy peekaboo effect of the laser cut detailing.

Desmond Tan

Not many guys can pull off wearing a sheer top with super wide leg pants (or is it a skirt?) and Y2K-style huge buckle belt, but Desmond here is absolutely owning it.

Rebecca Lim

Becks, on the other hand, proved that less is more in this elegant Dior one-shoulder gown. You don’t need too many accessories when you're already glowing.

Joanne Peh

Werk it! Dressed in an off-white look from Prada and shades, Joanne put her model face on and posed like a pro for the cameras. She looked so good, we'll forgive her for wearing sunglasses indoors.

Xu Bin

Xu Bin has been more daring with his style choices of late, choosing fashion-forward looks such as this oversized suit when he attended a Montblanc event. With its wrap detail and boxy silhouette, the stylish suit certainly checks all the right boxes.

Kimberly Chia

How stunning does Kimberly look in this figure-hugging navy cut-out gown at Singapore-based luxury brand Abara's party? Motherhood sure looks good on her.

Carrie Wong

Giving us denim-on-denim inspo this week is Carrie, who paired different shades and juxtaposed her look with a bold pink furry crossbody.

Fiona Xie

Even without any dramatic details or OTT embellishments, Fiona still looked amazing — and undoubtedly hot — in this black fit by Monot for her Bulgari campaign.

Sonia Chew

Sonia never fails to impress us with her fierce fashion spirit. This week, she got creative with her outfit, layering a cropped bustier over a her bra to create the visible bra trend. We're tempted to try this boudoir-inspired look for ourselves.

He Yingying

Dressed in a tan knit set with shades propped on her head, Yingying was the picture of effortless chic as she posed while balancing on the railing. Anything for the perfect OOTD pic, right?

Fang Rong

We couldn't help but smile when we saw Fang Rong looking fun and flirty in this bright floral print frock from & Other Stories. It's even got a cut-out and cute bow on the back.

Pierre Png

Also getting us gaga over prints was Pierre, who graced the Dewar's event in this mood-lifting look. We like how the busy nature prints injected a huge dollop of fun to his outfit.

Richie Koh

Richie’s part business, part party look was made even more eye-catching thanks to the clashing pieces and his smouldering gaze.

Jeanette Aw

Jeanette was seen working the camera in a structured houndstooth jacket and black skirt at the Dior Beauty fragrance launch at Tanjong Beach Club. Not exactly something one would wear to the beach, but you gotta admit she served up some cool girlboss vibes in this look.

Yang Guang Ke Le

Sure, Ke Le's pink polka dot cover-up looks like a nightie, but we kinda dig this sweet and sultry look on her. Now all she needs is a cocktail to complete her OOTD.

Tasha Low

Party on top, military chic waist down was Tasha, who showed that pink can look sweet and tough at the same time.

Denise Camillia Tan

Denise served biker chick fabulousness during her work trip to Genting Highlands in her leather jacket, white tee and jeans. She balanced the otherwise masculine look with cute braids and hoop earrings.

Jaime Teo

Dressed in a chic one-shoulder pin stripe jumpsuit and wide brim hat, Jaime looked like she was all ready for a relaxing summer getaway in Hua Hin.