This week's best-dressed stars: Ji Chang Wook, Carrie Wong, Lawrence Wong and more at the Giorgio Armani pop-up

Another week, another slew of fabulous #OOTDs from our favourite local celebs — plus South Korean actor Ji Chang Wook, who was in town to grace the Giorgio Armani Mare pop-up event at Marina Bay Sands along with Carrie Wong, Romeo Tan, Lawrence Wong, and more. Barbiemania was also in full swing as we saw multiple pink ensembles on celebs. Click through for our latest pick of best-dressed stars.

Ji Chang Wook

Since Giorgio Armani Mare is the brand’s resort line, it’s not surprising that the Hallyu heartthrob showed up looking like he’s all ready to kick back and relax at some luxury beach hotel while keeping a smart casual vibe. Bonus points for that lovely coral hue.

Photo: beachride/Instagram

Lawrence Wong

Lawrence, on the other hand, gives off the vibe that he’s the boss of that luxury beach hotel. We can totally imagine him strutting through the lobby in this stylish all-white ensemble as he dutifully ensures that operations are going smoothly.

Carrie Wong

Now Carrie definitely dressed like she was ready to lounge on the beach while sipping on a cocktail. Not only is that tie-dye sarong-like skirt super pretty, it also looks really comfortable and easy to move around in — a winning combination indeed.

Photo: Ade Lau

Sonia Chew

We love seeing interesting takes on classic clothing pieces and Sonia’s top, which appears to be the deconstructed panels of a suit jacket, definitely qualifies. Her sparkly skirt adds a much-needed fun and festive touch — the Giorgio Armani Mare event was a party, after all.

Photo: Ade Lau

Ayden Sng

Combining two different shades of purple — vibrant ultraviolet with a more muted eggplant — sounds like a risky fashion move but as Ayden has proven time and time again, he’s all about taking fashion risks… and pulling them off. How does this guy do it?

Photo: Ade Lau

Romeo Tan

Layering patterns is also a pretty bold fashion move, but Romeo’s dapper fit proves that it can still be done in a tasteful manner. Or maybe that’s just because it’s him.

Photo: Ade Lau

Zoe Tay

Ah Jie proves that you’re never too old — not saying mid-50s is old — to rock a fun sunset-coloured swimsuit that flaunts a ton of leg while frolicking in the azure waters of Bali. We definitely still want to be her when we grow up.

Fann Wong

Fann was also at the beach this week but opted to cover up a little bit more with a lot of hot pink Valentino. Then again, gotta protect that flawless porcelain skin from the sun.

Christopher Lee

Not one to be outdone by his missus in the best dressed department, Chris oozed military-esque fierceness in a Thom Browne suit which definitely proves that he’s earned his fashion stripes.

JJ Lin

Remember when boys in school refused to tuck in their shirts? We reckon this was the casually debonair vibe they were attempting to go for — except JJ’s consists of an eclectic mix of high-end luxury labels like Acne Studios and Dries Van Noten.

Jesseca Liu

We really want to know what’s making Jesseca laugh so hard here but we reckon if we looked half as good as her in that super cute cream mini-dress and knee-high leather boots — all from Louis Vuitton, by the way — we’d always be grinning from ear to ear too.

Shaun Chen

Shaun rolled up to the press conference for his new upcoming drama My One and Only in a beige field jacket from Tod’s that’s structured and relaxed at the same time, giving off effortlessly cool vibes.

Elvin Ng

There’s just something about a flight bomber jacket, especially a rugged leather one, that can really take an outfit to the next level no matter how basic the other garments are. We mean, just check out Elvin here, who exuded leading man cool at the My One and Only press con.

Photo: Mediacorp

Fang Rong

Fang Rong’s azure blue dress was so striking on its own that she didn’t need a single accessory to liven things up. Except for those badass chunky gold boots which make her look like she had stomped right out of a land of Amazon goddesses. Fierce.

Photo: Mediacorp

Qi Yuwu

Classic cartoon characters are cool again — or were they always cool? Either way, it’s nice to see Ah Wu oozing swag and confidence in clothes that are covered in Mickey and gang. We’re sure his two young kids approve.

Edwin Goh

Well hello there, Professor Goh. Could Edwin be adopting a more dapper dark academia style now that he’s moved to Sydney with girlfriend Rachel Wan? We’re loving the checkerboard vest that he crocheted himself (of course) and the Nike Panda Dunks, both of which lend a more casual touch.

Eleanor Lee

Also in a crocheted top this week was Eleanor, who was dripping in lots of fun candy colours from head to toe. That delightful bubblegum pink Chanel purse is perfect for the Barbiecore trend that’s all the rage now.

Jade Seah

Pink is indeed everywhere this season, with Jade exploring London in a cute ruffled magenta two-piece set that made her look like she belonged in the window of a pretty cake shop. And yes, we mean that in a good way because those windows are the most enchanting things.

Kimberly Wang

We see more pink on Kim, who likely opted for an extremely minimalist but still very chic strapless slip dress so her blindingly bright jewellery and cute fluffy bag could have all the attention.

Ya Hui

You can always count on a glittery baby pink gown to turn you into a real-life Barbie doll, just like it did with Ya Hui here who’s absolutely glowing at the Suntory 100th anniversary exhibition. Somebody get us some shades because she is dazzling.

Sheryl Ang

It takes guts and good proportions to pull off such a loud patterned outfit like this co-ord by Ferragamo, but the Star Search finalist effortlessly shows us how it’s done.

Jean Danker

We don’t know how she does it but the DJ somehow manages to look cute, sexy, and comfortable all the same time as she lounges in a hotel poolside cabana with a glass of rosé in a moss green bralette and cropped pants. What a life.

Tong Bingyu

Bingyu attended the Rafflesia Gala Dinner in Kuala Lumpur donning a stunning dress from the Malaysian brand, which is known for constructing its clothing from songket, a traditional handwoven textile with distinctive patterns. Now this is something we’d like to see on the Star Awards red carpet.

Julie Tan

No prizes for guessing why Justin Timberlake’s ‘SexyBack’ popped into our heads as soon as we saw Julie’s sparkly dress, which she wore to the premiere of the latest Mission: Impossible film in Seoul. She could probably almost outshine — literally — Tom Cruise himself.

Jayley Woo

We could swear we’ve seen this “fabulous young tai tai going to tea in Europe”-esque frock on a 90s rom-com heroine somewhere. In any case, Jayley is killing it in this classy ensemble.

Hayley Woo

Elsewhere, Jayley’s twin sis turned the heat up at a Charlotte Tilbury event in a shimmery cut-out LBD that showed off her trim waist and a whole load of attitude.