This week’s best-dressed stars: Joanne Peh, Qi Yuwu, Fiona Xie, Desmond Tan & more

After last week’s Samsung bash, the stars came out to play again at the Fred pop-up, where celebs like Desmond Tan, Lawrence Wong, and Tay Ying all showed up in varying shades of blue. We also had certified beach babes Fiona Xie and Ase Wang showing off their swimsuit bods and Joanne Peh and Qi Yuwu slaying in vintage style. Keep scrolling to see our picks of this week’s best #OOTDs.

Qi Yuwu and Joanne Peh

We felt as though we were transported back in time when we saw Joanne in this navy vintage-style number and hubby Yuwu in his sleek turtleneck-suede jacket combo. All he's missing is a pair of tinted shades.

Lawrence Wong

Lawrence has once again shown that he isn’t letting having the same hairstyle as a BMT recruit hamper his sense of style or stop him from shooting smouldering gazes at the camera and right into fans’ hearts. That baby blue knit shirt looks both absolutely comfortable and fancy event-ready at the same time — a winning combination, if you ask us.

Desmond Tan

On paper, Desmond’s outfit sounds very straightforward and not far off from what a typical office guy would wear to his CBD corporate job. But the way he wears it — deliberately half-unbuttoned with lots of rugged accessories from the brand and a hint of swagger — really elevates things and may prove that the old adage “clothes make the man” can also ring true the other way around.

Kiki Lim

As in turns out, a pleated, electric blue jumpsuit goes very well with pin-straight bright red hair. Or does that only apply when you’re as modelesque as the Star Search 2019 finalist?

Tay Ying

Like Desmond, Tay Ying kept her #OOTD at the Fred event simple with a one-shoulder crinkled frock in sapphire. However, she still shone with an aura of understated elegance.

Hong Huifang

It appears Tay Ying’s mama wasn’t going to lose to her daughter in the best-dressed department. Repping Singapore at the 6th Malaysia Golden Global Awards in Kuala Lumpur, Huifang literally dazzled in a shimmery black gown that contrasted beautifully with her pale skin and ruby red lips.

Fiona Xie

Fiona proves that she doesn’t need to be in a skimpy low-cut bikini to turn up the heat. A comparatively conservative one-piece will do the trick, although we have to wonder why she chose one with “Virgo” — when she’s an Aquarius — on it.

Ase Wang

We know there was already recently a live action adaptation of The Little Mermaid but we think Ase, who was living it up in Bali, would’ve been a good choice to play the titular character simply because of how amazing she looks coming out of the water like that. Oh, and having that killer beach bod certainly helps too.

Zhang Zetong

Zetong gave us a rare glimpse at his guns in an off-white sweater vest and set out to prove that gentlemen can rock tiny Celine crossbodies without sacrificing any of their so-called manliness too. You go, boy.

Jesseca Liu

Some women look like they were made for sweater weather, and we’ve come to the conclusion that Jess here is one of them. That fuzzy wool pullover fits her like a dream while some people might end up drowning in it. It’s too bad she can only wear something like that in Singapore maybe three days in a year, but at least we’ll have these photos to admire.

He Yingying

Who said you can’t wear a flowy long frock with tiny horses on it to the beach? Although we would’ve stopped short on standing on that rather rickety-looking swing in those chunky platforms. At least Yingying managed to get some really slay shots out of it.

Sonia Chew

Loro Piana is a brand that’s frequently mentioned in discussions about ‘quiet luxury’, so it’s no wonder Sonia looked like a million bucks in her ensemble of muted neutrals and relaxed silhouettes. We’re loving the Gen Z/Millennial fashion spin she put on it with that slouchy casually-sliding-off-the-shoulders jacket.

Elvin Ng

If Elvin thinks he can just lean nonchalantly against a wall and look 100% cool… he’s right. Because he’s Elvin, and because he’s rocking that Giorgio Armani bomber jacket and drop-crotch trousers like a boss.

Denise Camillia Tan

Denise looked so good in her beige figure-hugging dress from Fendi — with a side slit high enough to rival how much leg Angelina Jolie famously showed at the 2012 Oscars — that it distracted us from wondering what on earth one is supposed to put in such a microscopic satchel.

Chantalle Ng

Chantalle shows she’s not afraid to get a little experimental with her fashion choices in this deconstructed Fendi fit. Those extra panels flapping around may be a little confusing at first but upon closer inspection, you’d realise they’re actually an ode to some superb design and tailoring. Love it.

Sheryl Ang

Continuing the flaunting-my-Fendi-on-an-escalator trend was Sheryl, who reminded us of a young Faye Wong in her choppy shoulder-length cut and red turtleneck dress, which actually looks like something Faye would’ve worn before and might still wear today.

Jean Danker

Does anybody know what one has to do to get Jean’s life, where she seemingly just keeps going on luxurious staycations while having tons of cute outfits that she always looks fabulous in? Asking for a friend.

Paige Chua

We admit we weren’t quite expecting Paige to be a purveyor of the denim-on-denim trend — or is that actually a jumpsuit? — but she looks so relaxed and refreshed during her Hokkaido getaway that gurl is positively glowing. And that is always a good accessory to any outfit.

Ayden Sng

We have to give it to this guy for perpetually looking like he’s shooting a sexy perfume ad. And for having the guts to step into the sea while wearing white Giorgio Armani pants, even if it is from the brand’s Mare — which means “sea” in Italian — collection.

Chen Yixin

We’re in awe of how Yixin managed to combine a sunset-hued cable knit vest with what looks like a school uniform skirt, dad sneakers, and crossbody from The Paper Bunny and still look like she — as today’s kids would say — ate and left no crumbs. Because we definitely would not have looked even a quarter as good.

Naomi Yeo