This week’s best-dressed stars: Rui En, Chantalle Ng, JJ Lin & more

The stars served up loads of bold colours and details with their #OOTDs, from Rui En’s fiery fierce fit to Chantalle Ng’s Barbie-worthy set to the theatrical feathers on Fiona Xie and Tay Kewei’s dresses, proving that more is definitely still more. Keep scrolling to see our favourite celeb looks from this week.

Chantalle Ng

With her flowy, flashy, and fabulous Valentino set, Chantalle could easily blend into the cast of HBO dark comedy

The White Lotus

as they embark on their luxury getaway. What better way to look and feel like a queen than with a dramatically long coat that drags down the stairs as you walk?

Rui En

Rui En served red hawt looks in an all-scarlet ensemble to promote celeb photographer Walter Tan’s upcoming exhibition at Raffles City. The solid blazer paired with the tiered tulle skirt embodies business at the top, party at the bottom, and top-to-toe slay.

JJ Lin

One thing’s for sure — JJ takes his airport #OOTDs

very

seriously. The singer hopped on a flight from Changi Airport to Paris in full Louis Vuitton gear that would have gotten him spotted from miles away. Hey, go big or go home, right?

James Lye and Diana Ser

Although James was clearly meant to be the star of Diana’s Father’s Day post, the latter still stole the show — at least style-wise — in all her Chanel, especially that ridiculously chic tweed jacket. Oh to have her closet…

Chen Yixin

Yixin wasn’t even alive in the 90s but boy did she perfectly embody a party girl from that era in this denim-on-denim Miu Miu. We’re still on the fence about the visible high-waisted underwear, but we have to give it to her for rocking it with such confidence.

Ayden Sng

Also giving off 90s vibes was Ayden in the H&M and Mugler collab, who looks like the impossibly cool guy in a high school-based rom-com that the doe-eyed heroine falls for.

Joanne Peh

Joanne may have just turned the big 4-0 not too long ago but in her cute patterned skater dress from Desigual, chunky Louis Vuitton Archlight sneaks, and girly high ponytail, she easily passes off as someone much, much,

much

younger. Impressive.

Fann Wong

Just as age-defying is Fann, who is in her 50s but still wears flouncy frocks better than most women half her age. No offence to ladies in their 20s, of course, but Ah Jie is just… Ah Jie.

Romeo Tan

How do you turn a wholesome striped beige grandpa cardigan sexy? Take a page out of Romeo’s book and ditch the inner shirt and pull it as low as you can go. Of course, having solid pecs like his certainly helps a lot.

Sharon Au

Holidays are usually the time to bust out all your cute swimsuits and pose for pics by the poolside, which is precisely what Sharon did during her recent getaway to Bangkok. Her bright red cutout one-piece is simple but stunning.

Edwin Goh

If Clark Kent worked at a luxury men’s magazine instead of the Daily Planet, he would look like Edwin here, who swapped his crocheted pieces for a sharp suit and sexy specs at the Kilian Paris party.

Joakim Gomez

Also looking suave at the Kilian Paris event was Joakim in his shimmery suit. We love seeing menswear with unconventional details, in this case, the side button and sash that remind us of how the men’s hanbok is fastened. How apt, considering his half-Korean heritage.

Fiona Xie

One of Fiona ’s most famous roles was

a genie

but here, she’s a fashionista Tinker Bell with a taste for Valentino and feather hem mini dresses. All that’s missing is a pair of sparkly wings.

Tay Kewei

We saw more fluffy feathery fabulousness on Kewei, who sashayed through the streets of Hong Kong in this sparkly lavender number from Sau Lee. You don’t always need to have a party to go to to look party-ready at all times.

Chiou Huey

Barbiecore is taking the fashion world by storm thanks to the upcoming film, and Chiou Huey really embraced the trend in the Versace La Vacanza collection, a collaboration with pop star Dua Lipa. Is there such a thing as too much pink, especially metallic pink? We don’t think so.

Eleanor Lee

If you combined Trinity from

The Matrix

with a modern-day influencer, you’ll get Eleanor here, who looked like she travelled to 2023 from a distant future to show us how it’s done in the photo studio.

Ya Hui

Ya Hui’s lacy white frock is the kind of outfit we can see a rich taitai donning to her third high tea gathering of the week, except the actress wore it to Suntory’s 100th anniversary celebration. And yes, we mean that in a good way — it’s so feminine and effortlessly stylish.

He Yingying

Yingying’s all-black frock strikes the right balance between edgy and elegant, mature and girlish, and seductive and sweet. Clearly, you can never go wrong with an LBD (or in this case, not-so-little black dress).

Gao Mei Gui

The Yes 933 DJ jetted off to the Kingdom of Bhutan earlier this week and immediately took the opportunity to don a kira, the national dress for Bhutanese women, because “when in Rome”... Just how pretty are those vibrant colours and patterns?

Nurul Aini

As the undisputed ‘Ah Jie of Suria’, Nurul sure knows how to command the red carpet at Pesta Perdana, which she did gracefully so in a classy black gown with layered details that added oomph and drama. No wonder her husband is grinning like he’s the luckiest man in the world.

Jean Danker

Jean presented an award at Pesta Perdana looking like a princess in a strapless Cinderella blue gown. While she wore it over a black lacy undershirt for a more modest touch during the ceremony itself, she removed it for her little photoshoot in the supermarket afterwards. Most glam grocery run ever.

Azura Goh

The Ria 897 DJ’s flower-embellished ivory pantsuit is the creation of Golden Horse Award-winning costume designer Azni Samdin, which explains why it’s an absolute work of art. Also, is that a Rubik’s Cube-inspired clutch we see? Cute.

Kiki Lim

Wearing long dark pleather trousers doesn’t sound like the most appealing idea in Singapore’s weather but hey, it certainly brings one’s outfit to a badass new level — even if they’re wearing bright aqua eyeshadow and a heart choker.