This week’s best-dressed stars: Zoe Tay, Ayden Sng, Fiona Xie at the Bulgari party, Eleanor Lee & more

It was all glitz and glamour as stars from around Southeast Asia gathered in Bali to celebrate Bulgari’s Mediterranea High Jewelry Collection. Zoe Tay, Ayden Sng and Fiona Xie were among the high-profile attendees, and boy did they dazzle. Keep scrolling for our favourite #OOTDs from this week.

Zoe Tay

Zoe wowed in a simple but striking fuchsia plunging number from Michael Lo Sordo — perfect for show off her Bulgari bling.

Ayden Sng

Also killing it at the Bulgari party was Ayden, who looked like a sexy modern day Prince Charming in his white suit. He finished off his look with — what else? — Bulgari gems.

Fiona Xie

Looking blindingly beautiful was Fiona in a lilac rhinestone-embellished gown and lots of Bulgari bling. The pleated bodice that reminds us of a tulip is dramatic yet dreamy.

JJ Lin

Decked in a Louis Vuitton ensemble, JJ posed like a style star as sashayed through the streets of Paris. We’re on the fence about the upturned collar, though.

Tasha Low

Tasha's scarlet peekaboo look from Das La Vie strikes the right balance between sultry, edgy and elegant. The leather corset which features little bows adds a feminine touch.

Rebecca Lim

From the star prints and stripes to the cropped tank top and eye-catching pink purse, we love everything about Becks' ensemble from Louis Vuitton.

Ya Hui

We don’t blame Ya Hui for going trigger happy in the fitting room when trying on this Calvin Klein tie-dye denim set. It's a cute and flirty look that's great for showing off her slender gams.

Tanya Chua

"Goddess" is what immediately came to mind when we saw Tanya looking ethereal in this cape-like ombré pleated gown at her Hong Kong concert. The Singaporean singer said on Instagram that she’d waited for nine years for this moment, and she certainly looked stunning for it.

Chantalle Ng

Giving us vacay envy is Chantalle who’s been spamming pics from her Bali trip. We love how stylish and effortless she looks in her Dior two-piece.

Carrie Wong

Here's a denim tuxedo we don't mind rocking. Carrie slayed in her Alexander McQueen cut-out frock and peplum jacket, which she paired with the brand's jewelled purse and boots for a tough girl touch.

Sonia Chew

Spotted at a Don Julio Tequila event, Sonia slayed in a daring figure-hugging asymmetric cutout number that takes confidence — and countless crunches — to pull off. We love the subtle sparkly details that are reminiscent of a starry night.

Eleanor Lee

Also showing some skin was Eleanor who oozed sexiness and confidence in a see-through chain mail number. We like that the actress has been rocking an edgier style since she went blonde. Guess blondes really do have more fun.

Jacelyn Tay

Jacelyn’s OOTD is proof that dressing up doesn’t have to be complicated. She looked effortless and elegant in a strappy pleated frock which she styled with sunnies and slippers.

Sora Ma

LBD but with a twist. Sora’s off-shoulder feather-trimmed number is made for elegant peacocking at its finest.

Nurul Aini

How cute do Nurul and her daughter Shaista Eman look in their same-same-but-different Hari Raya Haji looks. We adore the scallop hems on their baju kurung.

Jayley Woo

New mum Jayley showed her edgy side, rocking a fierce leather-like blazer, sparkly purse and boots at an MCM party.

Cheryl Wee

Seeing how chic Cheryl looks in her off-duty look of ruffle top, eyelet pants and Chanel crossbody makes us want to dress up on weekends too.

Tay Kewei

Kewei has been showing off outfits from her upcoming music video and our favourite is this pink crystal-embellished tulle mini from Rotate Birger Christensen. It's the stuff of Barbie dreams.

Hazelle Teo

We're loving the patriotic looks Hazelle, who’s one of the hosts for this year’s National Day Parade, has been sporting recently, especially this red hot number that fits her like a beautiful glove.