This week’s best-dressed stars: Zoe Tay, Rebecca Lim, Ya Hui, Tasha Low and more

Besides being decked out in their National Day red-and-white best, local celebs also gave us plenty of other outfits to admire throughout the week, whether they were attending events, strutting their stuff at photo shoots, or just chilling around town (or overseas for the lucky ones on holiday). Keep scrolling for our favourite looks:

Ya Hui

It takes confidence and modelesque proportions to pull off a vibrant midriff-baring outfit like this knit set by Etro, and Ya Hui shows how it's done effortlessly.

Sharon Au

Sharon, 47, may have jokingly referred to herself as an “old spinster” in her post, but we think she looks absolutely amazing in this delightful scarlet frock with a coy cutout along the midriff. Perfect for wearing while twirling in front of French doors in Paris.

Zoe Tay

Most of us mere mortals would’ve just looked like we had wrapped ourselves in an orange bedsheet in that dress, but Ah Jie — being Ah Jie, of course — is glowing like a goddess, complete with silky tousled locks and a gigantic flame-hued croc Birkin.

Glenn Yong

Glenn not-so-casually left his inner shirt at home so that his he-vage could shine alongside the embellishments on his Fendi jacket. We just hope he wasn’t feeling too cold at the event.

Fann Wong

Fann may be showing off those mooncakes in her #sponsoredpost but that didn’t stop us from noticing her pretty little Maje mini dress. Deliberate or not, we love how she matched the trimming to the colour of the mooncake box.

Rebecca Lim

Who says beige is boring? Not when it’s in the form of this fabulously flowy frock on Becks, who looks like she’s strutting down the runway with a walk powerful enough to rival that of the world’s best supermodels. We guess wearing a creation like that would inspire us to do the same too.

Elvin Ng

Elvin brought out the big guns — and by that we mean those toned biceps — at the Mediacorp National Day Concert as he kept cool in a Sandro vest. We’re sure we’re not the only ones who think he should wear sleeveless tops more often.

Qi Yuwu

Also in a bicep-baring mood was Ah Wu, who rocked a sleeveless button-up shirt at the screening of 881 at the Singapore Film Commission’s 25th anniversary event. Could it perhaps be a subtle ode to the singlet he dons on the poster of the movie?

Tasha Low

The face on Tasha’s left sleeve scared us at first but that doesn’t take away the fact that gurl nailed the quintessential beach babe aesthetic during her Bali trip. The skin-tight shrug adds a classy touch to her bandeau top and the fishtail skirt is mermaidcore perfection.

Chen Yixin

The young fashionista once again wowed us this week with an unexpected combo of items that just somehow fell together perfectly on her slender frame. Pairing socks with open-toe sandals is one thing, but who knew that a crochet bandeau with a leather miniskirt and brown plaid jacket would work so well together? On Yixin, at least.

James Seah

One of the best things about travelling to faraway countries is the opportunity to be more experimental with your OOTDs, which is what James seemed to be doing while on holiday in Copenhagen. We doubt he’d layer a Kenzo kimono jacket over a tartan button-up on the streets of Singapore.

Kimberly Wang

If we were still in the middle of the pandemic, we would definitely have made a joke about those massive sleeves making perfect social distancing devices. That aside, they also make Kim look like a modern-day Disney Princess — all she needs to do is burst out into song out of nowhere.

Germaine Tan

Germaine shared a bunch of chio OOTDs from her Greece getaway with her Zouk CEO beau but we have to say that this pic is our favourite because not only is her embroidered co-ord both cute and sexy, it almost matches her boyfriend’s patterned shirt. Couple fits for the win.

Ayden Sng

There’s something very special about modern outfits with traditional elements, such as Ayden’s superb Shangtai Tang suit here, which looks almost military-esque with its pleats and button knots. Casual yet sharp at the same time — we like.

Ferlyn G

Wowza, Ferlyn is looking fierce and almost unrecognisable in this photoshoot, where she had her hair pinned up to resemble a messy buzzcut. We doubt we would have ever seen her don that racy high-waist bodysuit and so much Matrix-esque vinyl during her K-pop starlet days.

Herman Keh

While everyone and their mother — quite literally — donned bright red for National Day, the Star Search finalist ironically stood out with his choice of more muted tones of maroon and rust. A great way to stick to the theme while trying something fresh and different.

Chantalle Ng

Hey Chantalle, play… any song that’s about a girl who’s looking good because that’s definitely her, looking all cosy in her fuzzy sweater while casually toting the latest Dior bag and shooting coy gazes at the camera.

Denise Camillia Tan

Just how cute is that Coach cherry-print shoulder bag? And it goes perfectly with Denise’s also-very-cute monogram denim set. We could see her sashaying up to a hip cafe for a coffee date with her girlfriends in this — while turning heads as she breezes past, naturally.

Chen Xiuhuan

You can just feel the happiness radiating from Xiuhuan in this photo, both because of her wide smile and her sunshiny yellow ensemble, paired perfectly with her Lady Dior crossbody. We guess we’d be beaming too if we just had lunch at the upscale Nobu with our famous friends.

Julie Tan

Also in a cheery lemon hue this week was Julie, who seemed to be in a great mood at a dinner event by Disney Plus as well. Are we the only ones getting Tinkerbell vibes from her here? All she needs is a set of glittery fairy wings.

Lin Youyi

We’re honestly in awe of how good Youyi looks in what is essentially a very simple tiered dress with cutouts that some of you reading this might even have in your closets right now. Perhaps her insane posing skills — look at how she tip-toes, Barbie-style — have a lot to do with it as well.

Rachel Wan

Apparently, Rachel wasn’t able to bring her shoulder bags with her when she moved to Australia because she had no space in her suitcase. Not that it was a problem for the Unravel& co-founder, who simply crocheted one out of thick green ribbon to go with her very heroine-in-a-high-school-dram fit.

Phyllis Quek

Phyllis proved that less really is more in a simple but stylish rib knit long dress, with low-key but elegant accessories like a beige Jacquemus tote and Chanel espadrilles. She may say she isn’t a “hardcore tai tai”, but she certainly almost looks like one — and we mean that as a compliment, by the way.