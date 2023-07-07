What are delay towers and why you should not be worried if you’re sitting behind one at Taylor Swift’s concerts here

So did you survive the “The Great War”? If you're one of the many Taylor Swift fans who managed to get tickets to her upcoming The Eras Tour at the National Stadium next March, congratulations.



Apparently, some of these lucky fans are now worrying about the placement of their seats. (Yes, we know, we don't deserve good things.)

Basically, they’re concerned that their view of Tay Tay may be obstructed by the delay towers in the stadium.

Delay towers are usually used in large concerts to reinforce the main sound system so everyone in the concert venue is able to get the same sound quality from the main speakers.

So would sitting behind these towers block a Swifties’ view of the singer?

A local TikToker, known as Dar (@alittlebitofdariwsy), who is a huge fan of Taylor himself, recently shared a video explaining why concertgoers shouldn’t be “disheartened” should they get seats directly behind the delay towers.

The delay towers are those things circled in black

Showing a photo of what these delay towers would look like at Taylor’s upcoming gigs, Dar said: “There will be four of these, based on the seat map they showed us. Some people exaggerated it to be like a big screen or a big obstruction to your view, but I wanna let you all know that if you guys were to get this section, don’t worry ‘cos it’s just like this.”

He then pointed out that the delay tower, while “not nice to look at”, is just a singular structure that is “nothing like a big screen” and that it would not block the view of the stage.

He emphasised that those seated behind the delay tower, which in this case are potentially areas PF1, PF2, PF 6, PF 7, PG2, and PG 6, would still be able to see the majority of the stage, unless Taylor happened to stand directly behind the tower.

“It’s not as bad as what some people say, so just don’t be disheartened if you guys were to get these seats,” he concluded.

The legend on the seat map does mention that “there may be potential [blocked] view by delay tower”, so majority of Swifties would have been aware if their seats happen to land in the area where their views might be obstructed.

Blocked views or not, we’re sure everyone is just relieved to score tickets to one of her six shows here, given the sheer number of people wanting to attend them.