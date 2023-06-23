Why did Korean star Lee Seung Gi choose Tasha Low as the local female celeb he wants to work with?

Korean star Lee Seung Gi, 36, was recently in town for his Asia Tour, where he met #JustSwipeLah host, Seow Sin Nee for a chat.

There, the very sporting multi-hyphenate played a short game, where he had to pick local celebs to work with purely based on pictures presented to him.

Tasha has the perfect look for the type of drama he had in mind

He was first shown pictures of three female actresses, Fann Wong, Carrie Wong, and Tasha Low, and asked whom he wished to collaborate with most.

His choice? Tasha Low (who happens to speak Korean!) His reason? “Romantic comedies and melodramas are coming back as a trend”. Hmm, what’s he saying about Fann and Carrie?

Okay, but we have to admit that Chris looks super cool in his headshot here

Of the three male actors he saw - Christopher Lee, Zhu Houren, and Zhang Zetong, Seung Gi knew that his choice was going to be Chris “at first sight”.

“He has the facial features and aura of the [type of] actor that I like,” said the star.

Guess Yifeng gives off the same vibe as another host that Seung Gi is used to work with?

Seung Gi was then shown pics of Mark Lee, Quan Yifeng and Das DD, and asked to pick the host he wanted to work with.

After pondering for a moment, Seung Gi picked Yifeng, “purely by feeling”.

He then elaborated on his reasons for choosing Yifeng, saying that her “aura” reminded him of Korean host, Kang Ho Dong, with whom he’s known to have a close relationship.

JJ is Mr Worldwide

Lastly, Seung Gi was asked to choose between three local musicians: JJ Lin, Stefanie Sun, and Shigga Shay.

The other musicians stood no chance, for Seung Gi already knew about JJ.

“I love [JJ Lin’s] song. He is great at playing the piano [and] he sings sentimental ballads that I love. If there is a chance, I want to collaborate and work on music with him,” gushed the JJ fan.

Photos: Mediacorp Entertainment/ YouTube

Watch the full episode of Sin Nee's interview with Seung Gi below.