'Why my life not like K-drama?': James Seah's wife shows reality of married life in funny video
The Mediacorp actor would go on to say it's a true story.

By Jiamun Koh
Published July 8, 2023
Updated July 9, 2023
A lot of girls fantasise about living their lives like a Korean drama. Influencer Nicole Chang Min, 31, who's married to Mediacorp actor James Seah, 32, is no exception. 

Earlier this week, Nicole shared an Instagram Reel showing how it's like getting in the car with her hubs. 

This is what she thought it would be: James slowly leaning in, gently fastening her seatbelt for her while gazing lovingly into her eyes. *Cue K-drama OST*

But that obviously only happens on screen.

If only life was like that...

What happens in real life though was...

A very impatient James giving Nicole the side-eye (see below) while grunting: "Oi! Seatbelt lah!"

Nicole Chang Kdrama James Seah

In real life, she has to fasten her seatbelt herself, which is in no way romantic at all. 

"Why my life not like K-drama?" Nicole lamented.

Netizens were very tickled by how accurate Nicole's video was. "Pak tor time vs signed on the dotted line," commented one netizen.

Even funnier than that was James having the audacity to comment: "True story". 

Is it someone prepared to sleep in the living room tonight?

Watch the video below:

Photos: Nicole Chang Min/Instagram

