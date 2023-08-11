'Why you make her look auntie?': Unflattering pics of TVB actress Yoyo Chen taken by netizen who didn’t even recognise her

Unflattering pictures are the bane of any celebrity.

Recently, a netizen shared on Xiao Hong Shu that they had bumped into TVB actress Yoyo Chen, 41, in Guangdong Province.

But this is not a fan-was-so-happy-to-meet-their-idol story.Turns out, the netizen didn't even know who Yoyo was.

Sharing the pics she snapped of the actress, the netizen wrote: "Met a Hong Kong star, does anyone know what's her name?"

"I wanted to take photos with her but I didn't know her name, so I was too embarrassed to ask for a photo," she confessed.

That's not the worst part though.

Her photos of Yoyo were really unflattering, with some netizens blaming her for making the actress look "stubby".

"Why did you make her look like an auntie in your pics?," asked one netizen.

Another snarked: "I think Yoyo would cry if she saw these photos you took of her."

The OP subsequently responded to the comments.

"I didn't intentionally make Yoyo look [so bad] in those photos. At that time I wasn't sure if she would let people take photos of her so the pics ended up looking like that," she clarified. "When I wanted to retake them, she already left. She's not short or fat at all in person."

Would you share these photos of Yoyo?Is the netizen a boomer who has no idea how to angle his photos? Photos: hk01