Wilber Pan seen snapping pics of China’s 'most beautiful air stewardess' wife, called an 'Instagram husband'

Taiwanese singer Wilber Pan, 42, was recently spotted out with his wife, Luna Xuan, 28, who was once dubbed China’s “most beautiful air stewardess”. Luna was an air stewardess for six years.

Though the couple has always kept their relationship low-key, with barely any pictures of them together, they were recently seen leaving an airport together.



A stark difference from the last time they were spotted in an airport.

Living up to her title.

Both Wilber and Luna were dressed in black outfits, with netizens noting that Luna was decked out in designer brands from head-to-toe.

What she had on, according to these netizens were: a Miu Miu dress, Chanel shoes, a Hermès Kelly bag, and Louis Vuitton luggage. Very fancy.

Do you think he makes a good IG husband?

Others were more focused on Wilber. The singer was seen walking ahead of Luna, and would turn around to face her with his phone out every once in a while.



A separate picture showed Wilber busy snapping pictures of Luna, with some comments calling the singer an “Instagram husband”.

Then there were those who just wanted to criticise anything and everything.



They griped that Wilber was “unchivalrous” for walking ahead of his wife with both hands empty, while Luna trailed behind him, dragging a luggage bag with her.

Hey, maybe Luna just wanted an IG picture with her (very expensive) Louis Vuitton luggage bag?

Wilber and Luna with Wilber's parents.

Photos: PBE Media