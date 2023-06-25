William So’s 6-year-old son is a mini fashionista; often spotted in Gucci

Hong Kong singer-actor William So’s son, Jazz, is six years old, but he already has a wardrobe that’s the envy of many an adult.

Jazz is the only child of William, 55, who tied the knot with fashion exec Anita Fung in 2014, and we guess having a celeb dad and a fashion exec mum means he’s impeccably dressed no matter the occasion.

A quick scroll through the family-of-three’s social media (yes, even Jazz has his own social media accounts already) reveals pictures of the six-year-old decked out in designer brands, with a favourite being Gucci. His favourite? His parents’ favourite? Can Jazz spell Gucci?

He's a Gucci baby.

Recently, William made a post on Instagram, sharing that Jazz had his kindergarten graduation ceremony.

According to reports, Jazz attends Victoria Shanghai Academy, a through-train private school. Annual fees for primary school students are HK$149,000 (S$25,555). Fees for kindergarten students are not publicly available. Jazz also attends drum lessons, with proud papa William praising Jazz for his “musical talent”.

A few years ago, it was also reported that William, who is said to own over 400 pairs of sunglasses, gifted Jazz his own pair of KAWS sunnies. Start ‘em young, as they say.

Mama's got great taste.

Photos: William So/Instagram, Jazz So/Instagram