Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

8days

William So’s 6-year-old son is a mini fashionista; often spotted in Gucci
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

William So’s 6-year-old son is a mini fashionista; often spotted in Gucci

Gucci Gucci Goo?

William So’s 6-year-old son is a mini fashionista; often spotted in Gucci
By Toh Ziyi
Published June 25, 2023
Updated June 26, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Hong Kong singer-actor William So’s son, Jazz, is six years old, but he already has a wardrobe that’s the envy of many an adult. 

Jazz is the only child of William, 55, who tied the knot with fashion exec Anita Fung in 2014, and we guess having a celeb dad and a fashion exec mum means he’s impeccably dressed no matter the occasion.

A quick scroll through the family-of-three’s social media (yes, even Jazz has his own social media accounts already) reveals pictures of the six-year-old decked out in designer brands, with a favourite being Gucci. His favourite? His parents’ favourite? Can Jazz spell Gucci?

He's a Gucci baby.

Recently, William made a post on Instagram, sharing that Jazz had his kindergarten graduation ceremony. 

According to reports, Jazz attends Victoria Shanghai Academy, a through-train private school. Annual fees for primary school students are HK$149,000 (S$25,555). Fees for kindergarten students are not publicly available. Jazz also attends drum lessons, with proud papa William praising Jazz for his “musical talent”.

A few years ago, it was also reported that William, who is said to own over 400 pairs of sunglasses, gifted Jazz his own pair of KAWS sunnies. Start ‘em young, as they say.  

Mama's got great taste.

Photos: William So/Instagram, Jazz So/Instagram

Related topics

William So Celeb Kids Hong Kong Celebs

Read more of the latest in

8days Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.