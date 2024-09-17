Woman Confirms Her Croissant Lamp Is Actually A Real Croissant After She Bites Into It — Shop Food-Inspired Decor Items Not Made From Real Food

A woman received a cute life-life croissant lamp as a gift, but little did she expect to come home one day to find “hundreds of ants” attacking it. “I’m almost wondering if this is a real croissant”, @froginahatgirl shares in a now-viral TikTok. But that’s just part of the reason why the video has chalked up 14.4mil views.

Screenshots: TikTok/@froginahatgirl

To find out if this was indeed “a real croissant covered in resin”, she proceeds to tear it apart on camera to reveal a bready interior. Much to the internet’s horror, she confirms that it is indeed a real croissant by taking a bite out of it — yes, resin and all. Of course, the comment section went wild, with flabbergasted netizens wondering if she's okay after eating it (yes, she's fine).

There are similar lamps on Shopee and Amazon (pictured below), though we should mention that you shop at your own risk (or make sure you have ant bait on standby). There aren’t any reviews on the Shopee listings, while one reviewer states on the Amazon listing that “this seems to be an actual, large croissant, covered in some kind of varnish, with a bright night-light inside”, and another said, “I’m almost positive it’s a real croissant preserved in resin”.

Turning actual baked goods into lamps isn’t new — the OG viral bread lamp is the Pampshade by Yukiko Morita, which retails at $102. But the brand warns that despite the anti-bacterial and anti-fungal coating, “while Pampshades look delicious, they are not edible” and if the coating is damaged”.

If you like food-inspired home décor items but not the pests (who does?), consider these food- and pastry-inspired home décor picks instead.