Woman takes pic with this HK star; mistakes him for Andy Lau

What do you do when you run into a superstar in public? You ask for a picture together, and share it on social media, hoping you’ll be the envy of all your followers.

Just remember it’s vital you actually know who the celeb is before you proceed to flex online, otherwise you might just become the butt of jokes… like this woman.

Said lady recently took to Facebook to post a photo from her chance meeting with ‘Andy Lau’ in Japan.

“It feels great to have a photo together with screen king, Andy Lau.”

Her post quickly went viral, with over 40K likes. But it wasn’t for reasons she was expecting.

With her in the photo, wasn’t the Heavenly King but… Edison Chen.

Repeat after us: Edison, not Andy

Many found the mix up hilarious.

“Andy would faint from anger if he saw this,” wrote one netizen.

Some netizens also believe she made the ‘mistake’ on purpose to go viral.

“Lies. This is obviously Jackie Chan,” read another cheeky comment.

Embarrassing for her, but so amusing for the rest of us.

Photos: Chinapress