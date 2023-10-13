Wong Kar Wai seen counting huge stack of cash at cafe by netizen who thought the director was just some regular rich man

With everyone going cashless these days, we rarely see people carrying wads of cash around.

But Hong Kong director Wong Kar Wai and his executive producer wife Chan Ye-cheng, 65, apparently still prefer to pay for things the old way.

Recently, a netizen shared that she was at an old school eatery named Pa Da Cafe in the Sai Kung district where she bumped into the couple.

The netizen had requested Leslie Cheung songs to be played in the cafe so the owner put the late singer's 1989 album Salute on the record player.

"After four to five songs, many customers started walking in and two of them were Wong Kar Wai and his wife," she recalled.

Turns out, the renowned auteur was drawn into the cafe by Leslie's voice. Kar Wai, of course, famously directed the late movie icon in movies like Days of Being Wild (1990) and Happy Together (1997).

The netizen didn't realise it was the director at first.

"He was wearing shades and his hands were up so I couldn't tell it was him. I just thought that this older guy had good taste," she said.

She later bumped into the director again when she was at the counter. Again, she failed to recognise him.

"He was holding a huge stack of cash and was counting it. I think he was about to foot the bill and leave. I was thinking this guy is quite rich, he brought so much cash out. I even smiled at him," she said.

The netizen only realised later that the man was is Wong Kar Wait after speaking to the owner of the eatery, who also shared that the director visits Sai Kung pretty frequently.

Now you know where to find him when you next visit Hong Kong?

Kar Wai and his wife Ye-cheng Photos: Chinapress, ent.ifeng