Wu Chun treated fans to an 18-course dinner, which included abalone, for his 44th birthday

Bruneian heartthrob Wu Chun, who turned 44 on Oct 10, his wife Lin Liying and their two children, daughter Nei Nei and son Max, all share the same birthday month, making October every year a big celebratory affair.

Though we have to say this year's celebration — a 22-table banquet at an upscale hotel in Shanghai — on Saturday (Oct 14) that Wu Chun planned for his fans was a sight to behold.

The menu was quite extensive too, with his fans joking that they felt like they were at a wedding banquet.



It was an 18-course meal that included fish maw, crabs, scallops, fish and abalone.

The banquet hall also had carts serving popcorn and ice cream.

Fans also noted that, unlike other celebrities who are usually private about their personal life, Wu Chun was perfectly fine with his fans mingling with Liying and his children.

In fact, a couple of people even rushed to take photos with Liying, with some saying that they "completely fell in love with their sister-in-law".

Though Wu Chun didn’t treat his fans to abalone when he was in Singapore earlier this month, he did meet up with fitness influencer Liu Genghong and Hong Kong actor, Benny Chan whose birthdays are also in October.

Next year, maybe?

Photos: Chinapress, wuchun101/Instagram